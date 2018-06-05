PUNXSUTAWNEY — DuBois Central Catholic’s seventh-inning rally came up just short, as they fell 4-3 to Greensburg Central Catholic in the first round of the PIAA Class A playoffs at Kuntz Field Monday.
The first three innings were dominated by both side’s starting pitchers, as DCC’s Thomas Grecco and Greensburg’s Antonio Cavallo both had strong starts on the mound.
Along with a strong performance on the mound, Grecco also showed off his fielding abilities to keep the GCC offense at bay early in the contest.
In the top of the third, Greensburg’s Danny Erdely hit a pop fly towards the first base dugout.
Grecco read the play perfectly, ranging over into foul territory to make a diving catch to end the inning.
The game remained scoreless heading into the bottom of the fourth inning, that’s when DCC broke through offensively.
Grecco helped his own cause by working a walk to lead off the inning and was replaced by courtesy runner Peter Downer.
Downer came in to score on a sacrifice fly to center field by Damon Foster, giving DCC a 1-0 lead after the fourth.
Greensburg Central Catholic fought back in the fifth inning with a two-out rally.
After the Centurions’ first two batters of the inning were retired, Ethan Bailey reached on an error in the infield to keep the inning alive.
Paul Rice followed with a double to right-center, then Joel Lonigro walked to load the bases.
Erdely then drew a bases loaded walk, scoring Bailey and forcing Grecco out of the game, as the Cardinals handed the ball to Justin Miknis.
Grecco finished the game with 4 2/3 innings pitched, allowing three earned runs on two hits and a pair of walks while striking out seven.
DuBois Central Catholic head coach Adam Fox said the team put a lot on Grecco’s shoulders throughout the season and he did a great job carrying the team to success.
“I can’t say enough about Thomas Grecco this year as a whole,” Fox said. “His whole body of work was phenomenal.”
Fox also praised Miknis for a strong close to the season both behind the plate and on the mound after missing the middle half with mono.
The head coach added that Grecco, along with Zach Schoeneman, the team’s two seniors will be missed next season.
“Zach Schoeneman was a tremendous teammate, a kid that’s so passionate about baseball, he didn’t get on the field much, but he’s one of those kids that lifts everybody up and he’s gonna be missed,” Fox said.
Nicolas Ruggeri drew a third walk in a row for GCC, scoring Rice and giving the Centurions their first lead of the day at 2-1.
James Rice followed with a RBI single to left, as Lonigro came in to score and Erdely scored from second on a fielding error in left field as Greensburg Central Catholic took a 4-1 lead into the bottom of the fifth.
The Cardinals responded right away in the bottom half with a big inning of their own.
Brandon Walker led off with a single to left field, followed by a single to right from Tyler McIntosh to give DCC a pair of runners on with nobody out.
Justin Miknis followed with a RBI double to right-center field, scoring Walker to cut the deficit to two.
Miknis finished the game 3-for-4 at the plate with one run batted in and also reached on an error.
McIntosh would score DCC’s second run of the inning on a groundout to second by Grecco, as Greensburg took a 4-3 lead into the sixth.
The game remained 4-3 into the bottom of the seventh, as DuBois Central Catholic looked for a late inning rally to win or send the game to extra innings.
After a fly out to start the inning, McIntosh and Miknis delivered back-to-back singles to left field, but McIntosh was thrown out at third trying to advance on Miknis’ single.
After a walk by Dominic Toretti, Grecco drove a pitch to right field, but the ball sailed right to the Greensburg right fielder for the game’s final out.
“They laid it all out there, they are a great group of kids and I couldn’t be more proud,” Fox said.
“Only one team stands at the end and unfortunately we didn’t make it, but we’re gonna be back next year,” Fox added.
