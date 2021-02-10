DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic girls basketball team used a strong defensive performance coupled with a career night by junior Faith Jacob to capture a lopsided 57-27 victory against Curwensville Tuesday night at the Varischetti Sports Complex.
The mercy-rule victory also was a big bounce back for the Lady Cardinals, who lost 59-40 Monday night at Clarion. Conversely, Curwensville entered the game fresh of a 51-35 victory against Harmony Monday in which Alyssa Bakaysa scored 26 points.
Bakaysa wasn’t much of a factor Tuesday though, as DCC perfectly executed its game plan of pressuring Curwensville’s guards so they couldn’t work the ball inside.
The Lady Cardinals forced 31 Curwensville turnovers, including 17 in the second half when DCC pulled away after holding a nine-point halftime lead (26-17) to win going away to even their record at 6-6 on the season.
Bakaysa scored just 12 points as Jacob won the battle of the bigs on tis night. The Lady Cardinal sophomore scored a career-high 26 points to go along with 13 rebounds. Junior teammate Sophia Ginther came off the bench and tied a career high with 10 points as DCC dominated the inside despite the presence of Bakaysa.
“I thought it was really good execution from the girls as far as our game plan,” said DCC coach Jordan Hoover. “We thought Bakaysa was a really nice player, and she is. We challenged everyone on the perimeter and said if you pressure their guards all night and make it tough to get an entry into her and force them to drive to the hoop, we’ll force a ton of turnovers. And, we did that.
“It was a great execution of that game plan, and I told a lot of kids they just picked up their effort a lot tonight. In this situation, we played how we needed to play, and I was very proud of their effort.
“Faith had a big game for us, and it was ironic because before the game we talked about how we didn’t care where the scoring came from. Tonight happened to be Faith’s night.
“She works hard on her game, and score in a lot of ways, and tonight it happened to be off a lot of offensive rebounds and interior passes. That’s definitely as well as she has played, and she’s definitely an ascending player and somebody to watch.”
Central Catholic wasted little time grabbing control of the game as it jumped out to a 10-2 lead just over three minutes in. Jacob and Kayley Risser each had four points in that opening spurt, while Lauren Davidson added a hoop. Curwensville held Risser, DCC’s leading scorer, in check though, as the freshman had just two more points the rest of the game.
The Lady Tide’s Joslynne Freyer hit a 3-pointer with 4:20 left in the quarter to make it 10-5, but it was all Lady Cardinals from there as they closed the period on an 8-2 spurt to lead 18-7 after eight minutes.
Jacob had eight first-quarter points, while Freyer scored five of her seven in the frame.
Jacob scored again to start the second to make it 20-7 before the Lady Tide put together a 7-2 spurt to get back within eight at 22-14. A 3-point play by Bakaysa with seven seconds left in the half later made it a seven-point game at 24-17, but DCC rushed the ball up the floor after the free throw.
Jacob hauled in an offensive rebound on a missed shot and scored at the buzzer to send her team in the break up 26-17.
The teams traded scores to start the third, with the Lady Tide getting as close as eight twice on baskets by Bakaysa and Skylar Pentz, with Pentz’s hoop making it 30-22.
That’s as close as Curwensville got though, as DCC closed the third on a 10-1 run to push its lead to 17 points (40-23) after three quarters. Jacob led that third-quarter surge with six points.
The Lady Cardinals continued that run into the fourth, scoring the first 10 points (6 by Jacob) s part of a larger 20-1 run that gave DCC a 27-point lead at 50-23.
Bakaysa finally ended a long Curwensville scoring drought, but DCC promptly seven straight — four by Haley Semancik — to invoke the 30-point mercy clock late in the game.
“We just had too many turnovers and couldn’t get anything going,” said Curwensville coach Bob Desmett. “What I can’t understand is how we can play a game like we did last (Monday) night, then come here tonight and look like elementary kids.
“No matter what you try or change, nothing seems to work on a night like this. We got tomorrow (Wednesday) night to practice, so that might help to get in the gym and go over some stuff. I don’t know if it was the two nights in a row or what.
“We have our moments, but we don’t normally turn it over that many times (31). It just seems like once we get rattled, we can’t recover. We just have to care of the ball.”
DuBois Central Catholic is back in action Friday at home against Glendale, while Curwensville (3-5) hosts Philpsburg-Osceola on Thursday.
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 57,
CURWENSVILLE 27
Score by Quarters
C’ville 7 10 6 4 — 27
DCC 18 8 14 17 — 57
Curwensville—27
Alyssa Bakaysa 5 2-3 12, Joslynne Freyer 3 0-0 7, Austyn Guiher 0 1-2 1, Kyra Henry 1 0-2 2, Skylar Pentz 2 0-0 5, Desaray Cossar 0 0-0 0, Rachelle Anderson 0 0-0 0, Jaiden Weber 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 3-7 27.
DCC—57
Paris Farley 2 1-1 5, Faith Jacob 12 2-2 26, Jessy Frank 1 0-0 2, Kayley Risser 3 0-2 6, Lauren Davidson 1 0-0 2, Sophia Ginther 5 0-0 10, Rose Whipple 0 0-0 0. JoAnne Case 1 0-0 2, Haley Semancik 2 0-0 4. Totals: 27 3-5 57.
Three-pointers: C’ville 2 (Freyer, Pentz), DCC 0.