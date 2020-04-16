DuBois Central Catholic graduate Riley Meyers has perfected the balancing act between academics and athletics during her first nearly three years at Bethany College.
Meyers, who is now a junior at Bethany, a Division III university in Bethany, W.V., competes in sports year round as a member of the soccer team as well as both the indoor and outdoor track and field teams while also majoring in pre-law and political science.
Despite the loaded schedule, the 2017 DCC grad has excelled on the pitch and the track as well as in the classroom as she nears the end of her junior year.
Meyers set her most important tool for maintaining the balancing act is communication, as she constantly keeps in touch with her professors and coaches to make sure she stays ahead of the game.
“Communication is my biggest thing and luckily I attended a school where it is just one big community, so our professors are super understanding that we’re athletes and our coaches understand that we’re students first and always have to put our education first,” Meyers said.
“That’s something I really prioritize that I keep in mind that I’m a student-athlete and not an athlete-student and that school will always come first.”
Meyers’ system has worked well so far, as she has found success in both sports as well as in the classroom, where she has been named to the Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) Academic Honor Roll.
For the soccer team, Meyers made an impact from the moment she stepped on the pitch as a freshman, as she eventually led the Lady Bison in points with 14 while finishing tied for fifth in the conference with seven goals.
She eventually went on to be named to the Second Team All-PAC after her first season, but then missed her sophomore season with the team due to injury.
The injury certainly did not slow Meyers down this past fall, as she came back to score four goals and add three assists on her way to earning an All-PAC honorable mention.
On the track as a freshman, she finished sixth in the 60-meter hurdles at the PAC Indoor Championships before taking third this past winter with a school record time of 9.28 seconds.
Meyers, who played soccer her entire life, decided during her freshman year at DCC that she wanted to pursue the sport at the collegiate level.
She noted she wanted to follow in her sisters’ footsteps as Jordan (2011 DCC grad) and Madison (2014 DCC grad) both played at the next level.
“I started playing for my dad Rusty and when I was a freshman, Madison was a senior and she was going through the process of picking out a college soccer program and seeing where she wanted to play,” Meyers said. “At that point I was like ‘oh yeah I definitely want to do that’”.
Meyers eventually planned to follow her sister to Clarion University before her club coach Jon Arlet took the head coaching job at Bethany as she de-committed from Clarion to join the Lady Bison.
As for track and field, Meyers said she picked the sport up her freshman year with DCC and stuck with it as a way to keep in shape for the soccer season, but had no intentions of running track in college.
She joked that when she committed to Bethany, they told her they wanted her to join the track and field team as well, but she thought that might be too much work.
“I initially did not go planning on running track, and then I got there and I just showed up to a practice one day just to scope it out and the coach said ‘alright we’ll see you at practice tomorrow,’ And, that’s how I became a college track runner,” Meyers said.
She noted that the each of the sports help her stay in shape and better prepare er for the upcoming season.
Meyers said between the three sports seasons, she is training six days a week over nine months out of the year.
“It’s really helped me keep the mentality of that I’ve always gotta be out there working so that I can help my team out,” Meyers said.
Meyers was getting set for her third year of outdoor track when the season was suddenly cancelled due to COVID-19.
She noted that the team was in Myrtle Beach, S.C. preparing for the Coastal Carolina Invitational set for March 13 when the news broke.
“We were preparing all week and then we woke up the day of the invitational and got the word that our season had been postponed indefinitely,” Meyers said.
“I just remember being shell shocked, I always knew that it was a possibility, but once it happened I didn’t even know how to react it was just so bizarre.”
She added that the canceled season and extra year of granted eligibility slightly changed her plans, as she was set to graduate after the fall semester of 2020, but now plans to graduate in the spring of 2021.
Meyers said she would also have an extra year of eligibility for soccer for the fall of that year after missing the entirety of her sophomore campaign after suffering a torn ACL. But, she does not plan to play a fourth year as she is looking to get an internship for law school after getting her undergraduate degree.
She then plans to attend law school, noting she is currently interested in continuing her education at University of Pittsburgh.
Despite the shut down of all athletic events and online classes due to the coronavirus outbreak, Meyers said everyone at Bethany is doing all they can to make the transition as seamless as possible.
“Luckily I am blessed enough to have professors and coaches who are making this transition as easy as possible,” Meyers said.
“All of my professors understand that this is a time that nobody has ever encountered and they’re really just doing the best they can to make sure everybody is transitioning easily and staying mentally tough through it all.”