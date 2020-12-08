DuBOIS — Coming off a less than ideal season, DuBois Central Catholic is hoping a more experienced lineup will help lead it to a bounce back season this year.
The Cardinals finished last season with a mark of 4-18, a season which included losing streaks of six and seven games after losing all of its key players from the year prior either to graduation or injury.
This season is a different story however, as DCC returns nearly all of its key players from last season’s team, including its top-five scorers.
The three seniors gone from last season are Parker Meholick and Shane Paisley along with Jonathan Kurtz, who was expected to lead the Cardinals last season, but missed the entirety of the year with an injury.
“Losing our point guard and top returning performer, Jonathan Kurtz, in the preseason last year to an ACL injury was a tough loss for our team,” DCC head coach Dom Varacallo said. “It shuffled our roles and was a ‘baptism by fire’ for many of our young guys.”
He noted he was proud of his team’s improvement throughout the season and feels the increased experience for his team will be vital this season.
“The increased court time has allowed us to understand more about ourselves, including our strengths and our areas of opportunities,” Varacallo said.
The returning core is led by a large group of upperclassmen, including a six-player senior class in Dante Armanini, Harrison Starr, Damon Foster, Loren Way, Ethan Kness and Alex Jenkins.
Varacallo noted his senior group is one of the strengths of the team this season and with the amount of upperclassmen on the roster, depth will also be a plus.
“This group has grown together and has handled adversity over the years and he six seniors have stuck together picking each other up through it all,” Varacallo said. “Leaving a legacy at DCC is a goal for the seniors which will inspire the younger levels in our program.”
Jalen Kosko is part of a three-player junior class along with Alex Srock and Peyton Maurer, as Kosko is DCC’s top returning scorer after averaging 6.9 points per game as a sophomore.
Kness followed with 6.2 points per game, while Starr (5.4) and Armanini (5.3) were also key cogs on the offensive end for the Cardinals.
On the glass, Armanini returns after leading the way with 4.5 rebounds per game last season, while Starr dished out a team-high 2.9 assists per game as a junior.
Varacallo noted he is looking towards Armanini, Starr and Kosko to be his team’s leaders on and off the floor this season, adding he feels many of his players have the ability to step up and have a big game night in and night out.
With DCC on remote learning up until Monday, the team was unable to practice at the school and instead took to the outdoors to prepare for the season.
The Cardinal head coach noted his team practiced with full safety protocols in place and was thankful for the great outdoor facilities both in DuBois and Brockway.
“One night, in the cold with some snow coming down, I asked one of our seniors, Harrison Starr, if he thought this was worth it,” Varacallo said. “He responded with, ‘Whatever it takes to play Coach’. That response shows our commitment to play this season. Our guys are definitely making memories.”
As for keys to the season, Varacallo mentioned three, chemistry, consistency and resiliency, noting he wants his players to play as a team for a whole 32 minutes and be able to overcome any obstacles that come their way due to COVID-19 including scheduling changes.
DuBois Central Catholic will get its season underway Dec. 15 when it takes St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy in State College after the DCC Tip-Off Tournament was cancelled.
ROSTER
Seniors: Dante Armanini, Harrison Starr, Damon Foster, Loren Way, Ethan Kness, Alex Jenkins. Juniors: Alex Srock, Jalen Kosko, Peyton Maurer. Sophomores: Neel Gupta, Brendan Paisley, Carter Hickman, Dylan Hanna, Ben Gritzer, Angelo Piccirillo. Freshmen: Andrew Green, Kolton Koppenhaver.