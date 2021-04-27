DuBOIS — The Clearfield and DuBois Central Catholic boys tennis teams squared off in what proved to be a pretty even matchup that featured a large number of tight contest Monday at the City Park courts.
Unfortunately for DCC, it was the Bison who found a way to win most of those matches to comes away with a 6-1 victory despite missing two of its top players on the day.
Clearfield jumped out to a 3-1 lead after singles play.
Seth Visnofsky put the Bison on the board first with a 6-2, 6-1 win against Alec Srock at No. 3 singles. Teammate Ethan Evilsizor then made it 2-0 Clearfield when he finished off Cardinal Harrison Starr in straights sets, 6-4, 6-4. The two played a relatively quick match for it being a back-and-forth battle.
Central Catholic picked up its lone victory of the day at second singles when Neel Gupta upended Ryan Norman. 6-4, 6-1.
Clearfield pushed its overall lead to 3-1 when Will Brickley outlasted Cardinal Colin Micknis in a three-set battle at No. 4 singles.
Brickley cruised to a fast 6-0 win in the opening set before Micknis got going in set No. 2. Micknis clawed his way to a 7-5 win to force a third-set super tiebreaker to decide the match.
Brickley jumped out to a quick 8-3 advantage in the race to 10 points before eventually taking the super tiebreaker, 10-6, to win the match.
With City Park featuring just four courts, both teams knew what they had to do in order to win the overall match. Central Catholic needed a doubles sweep, while Clearfield had to win just one of the three matchups.
The Cardinals had their chances to win at least two of the three doubles. The duo of Mathue Volpe and Aiden Engle held a 6-4 lead No. 3 doubles, while Gupta and Srock found themselves deadlocked in a 6-6 match at No. 1.
Ultimately, Clearfield swept all three doubles win make the final score look more lopsided then the acton the courts actually was.
Bison Braylen Way and Anthony Lopez rallied to win the final four games against Volpe and Engle to pull out an 8-6 victory to seal the overall team win for the Bison.
At first doubles, Clearfield’s Evilsizor and Norman captured the final two games to upend Gupta and Srock, 8-6, while the duo of Visnofsky and Brickley captured an 8-4 win against Starr and Aaron Bohley at No. 2.
“Neel did a great job placing the ball today,” said DCC coach Andy Rice. “He kept his opponent back on his heels and forced a lot of errors. Colin told me after the first set that he wasn’t giving up, and he kept his word. He played a great second set to force a tiebreaker. I like how Colin’s game has developed this year.
“All of the doubles matches were close. Part of learning this game, like in any sport, is learning how to play your best in clutch situations. That’s a skill that can only be learned through experience.”
The Cardinals are back in action today at Punxsutawney.
CLEARFIELD 6,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 1
Singles
1. Ethan Evilsizor (C) def. Harrison Starr, 6-4, 6-4.
2. Neel Gupta (DCC) def. Ryan Norman, 6-4, 6-1.
3. Seth Visnofsky (C) def. Alec Srock, 6-2, 6-1.
4. Will Brickley (C) def. Colin Micknis, 6-0, 5-7, 10-6.
Doubles
1. Norman/Evilsizor (C) def. Srock/Gupta. 8-6.
2. Visnofsky/Brickley (C) def. Starr/Aaron Bohley, 8-4.
3. Braylen Way/Anthony Lopez (C) def. Aiden Engle/Mathue Volpe, 8-6.