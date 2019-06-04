DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic softball team opened the Class A state playoffs with a bang Monday, pounding out 17 hits in a 14-4, six-inning, mercy-rule victory against Leechburg at Heindl Field.
Central Catholic got off to a strong start for the second postseason game in a row, scoring three runs in the bottom of the first — a rally that featured a RBI triple by Avery Sickeri and a solo homer from Mia Meholick.
The Lady Cardinals scored seven first-inning runs last week — an outburst that featured a 3-run homer by Meholick — in a 7-2 victory against Clarion in the District 9 Class A title game.
However, unlike in that game where DCC managed just three hit the rest of the way, the Lady Cardinals continued to pour it on Monday. They scored 11 runs on 13 hits in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to put away the Lady Blue Devils.
In total, Central Catholic put up 14 runs, all earned, on 17 hits against Leechburg’s Emma Ritchie, who had allowed just 25 earned runs in 95 1/3 innings (1.84 ERA) entering the contest.
Seven different Lady Cardinals had at least two hits in the game, while six knocked in at least two runs. Shayleigh Gulvas and Maia Cogley each went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, with Gulvas adding a double, to lead the attack.
Shyanne Lundy came off the bench and went 2-for-2 with a triple and three RBIs, while Sickeri, Meholick and Ashley Wruble each collected a pair of hits and two RBIs. Sickeri ripped a double and a triple. Carley Semancik added two hits, including a double, and drove in a run.
Freshman Morgan Tyler, the recipient of all that offense, went the distance for DCC to help push DCC into the state quarterfinals. Tyler allowed four runs, three earned, on nine hits while striking out seven and walking one.
The Lady Cardinals were one of four D-9 softball teams to win their state opener Monday, joining Clarion, Clearfield and Cranberry.
Next up for DCC (15-9) is a rematch with D-6 champ Claysburg-Kimmel, which knocked the Lady Cardinals out of the state playoffs in the same round a year ago with a 5-4 victory. Claysburg beat Union, WPIAL runner-up, 11-7.
“We’ve been scoring a lot of runs, and we hit up and down the lineup, so there isn’t a soft spot in our lineup,” said DCC coach George Heigel. “I happy that we had 17 hits and liking the fact we’re getting out to a fast start. That’s two games in a row now we had a home run in the first inning. That sets the tone.
“I thought it nice we kept building on the lead and getting some runs here and there as the game went on. I don’t our pitcher was as sharp as she normally is, but she still did a nice job for us. They (Leechburg) have a nice hitting team though and are a fast team. We had trouble with their speed and small game.
“It was a good game, and we anticipated a good game. They’re going to get tougher as they go on here, so we have to be ready for our next one on Thursday.”
After Tyler retired the side in order in the start the game, DCC went right to work in the bottom of the first.
Gulvas led off with a single to first and promptly scored on a triple down the left-field line by Sickeri. Wruble played Sickeri with a sacrifice fly to right before Meholick launched a solo homer to center field to make it 3-0. The homer was Meholick’s team-lading seventh of the season.
Leechburg countered with single runs in the second and third innings to make it a game at 3-2.
Ritchie, who retired six straight in the circle between the second and third, led off the second with a single and scored on a one-out single by Aubry Skeel to make it 3-1.
The top of the third proved to be an action-packed one.
Sky Raypush and Kristen Knapp each reached on infield singles to start the inning. Raypush then tried to score from third on a wild pitch, but Sickeri hustled in from third to field the throw and tag her for the first out.
That played loomed large at the time, as Leechburg then attempted a double-steal after Olivia Shimer walked. Central got Shimer on the play as first baseman Alyssa Bittner tagged Shimer to complete a rundown as she dove back into first. Knapp scored on the the play as she stole home to make it 3-2.
McKenna Pierce then ripped a double to left, but it proved to be a harmless extra-base hit with no one on as Tyler struck out Ritchie to end the inning.
Gulvas and Wruble teamed up to turn a nice 6-4-3 double play to end the top of the fourth, a play that seemed to energize the Lady Cardinals as they exploded for five runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Semancik was hit by a pitch to open the inning, while Bittner singled to left to put runners on the corners. Cogley followed with an infield single that scored Semancik. Central then tried a double steal of its own. Cogley swiped second but pinch-runner Emma Suplizio was gunned down on the return throw to the plate for the first out.
After a groundout, DCC put together a big two-out rally. Pinch-hitter Lundy scored a run with a single, while Gulvas and Sickeri blasted back-to-back RBI doubles. Wruble capped the inning with a RBI single to right to put DCC up 8-2.
Leechburg got a run back in the fifth when Raypush stole second and came around to score on the play when an errant throw to second rolled all the way to the wall.
Central answered back with three runs in the bottom of the fifth on a two-run triple by Lundy and RBI single from Gulvas to take an 11-3 advantage.
The Lady Blue Devils played their final run in the top of the sixth when Skeel singled home Ritchie, who hit a leadoff double. Skeel was 3-for-3 with two RBIs, while Ritchie was 2-for-3.
The run only momentarily slowed down DCC, as the Lady Cardinals ended thing in the bottom of the sixth.
Wruble led off with a single and raced around to third when the ball went between the left fielder’s legs. Meholick plated Wruble with a single of her own to left. She then scored from first when Meholick belted a double to left-center.
After a groundout, Cogley finished off the Lady Cardinals’ victory when she legged out her second infield hit of the game to score Semancik to invoke the 10-run mercy rule.
Central Catholic and Claysburg will battle Thursday at a site and time to be determined. Clarion, which beat D-10 champ Commodore Perry, 6-0, battles WPIAL champ West Greene in another Class A quarterfinal game Thursday.