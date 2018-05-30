DuBOIS — DuBois Central Catholic and Oswayo Valley are no strangers when it comes to meeting in the baseball postseason in recent years, and the two forged another epic battle Tuesday night with the Cardinals rallying for a 7-4 victory to capture the District 9 Class A title.
The meeting was the fourth in as many years between the two, and following Tuesday’s title-victory by DCC, both teams have won twice in the postseason rivalry as the duo have now combined to win the last four D-9 Class A crowns.
Central Catholic also beat the Green Wave two years ago, 2-1, in the district championship game, while both Oswayo victories against the Cardinals have come prior to the title contest.
The Green Wave won 4-2 in the D-9 semifinals in 2015 and 2-1 last year in a quarterfinal matchup. In both instances, Oswayo went on to beat Clarion in the district finals.
Things looked to be in Oswayo’s favor early on Tuesday as a three-run bottom of the first seemed to suck the air out of the Cardinals. However, DCC caught a second wind in the middle of the game and pulled even with a three-run top of the fourth, only to see the Green Wave jump back on top with a run in the bottom of the inning.
The Cardinals wouldn’t be denied though and put together a three-run sixth to take the lead for good.
Starting pitcher Thomas Grecco reached on an error to open the inning, and Peter Downer — who entered as a defensive replacement in the fifth — followed with a key bunt single.
Garrett Prosper followed with a single to score courtesy runner Zach Edwards to tie the game at 4-4. Noah Bloom was then hit by a pitch before he and Prosper each moved up a base on a wild pitch. Prosper and Grecco were the lone Cardinals with two hits, with Prosper knocking in two runs and Grecco one.
Anthony Kness then ripped a Garren Black pitch to center. Prosper easily scored and Bloom followed suit on a close play at the plate to put DCC up 6-4. Kness’ clutch hit knocked Black from the game. Black bested Grecco last year in a pitchers’ duel in the Green Wave’s 2-1 victory in Shinglehouse.
Central Catholic added an insurance run in the seventh when Justin Miknis ripped a leadoff double and scored on a throwing error on an infield single by Dom Torretti.
Miknis then struck out the side in the bottom of the seventh to record the save in relief of Grecco, who went the first six innings. Grecco allowed four runs, three earned, on six hits while striking out six and walking two. Most of that damage was done during Oswayo’s big first inning.
“It feels great to beat them after losing up there last year,” said Grecco. “Oswayo, every year we play them they always have a good, competitive team. So, it was real energizing to get to play them. Falling behind 3-0 early really motivated us, and I think we came back strong. It was just an awesome experience all the way around.
“There is no doubt we have strong confidence in our offense, so no matter what the score was we always knew that. As long as there we outs left, we felt we had a chance to come back and win it. So, it was just get some composure and forget about what happened (in first) and keep going forward.”
“What a win,” said DCC coach Adam Fox. “It’s toough when we you fall behind early. We preached that all year — try to get the pressure on the opponent, and they (Oswayo) did it to us today. But, the kids showed some resiliency and that’s why you play the full game.
“We never hung our heads, and we knew we had to battle. We knew we had the talent to come back, we just had to stay after it and trust our approaches.
“Thomas kept us in the game and limited the damage after that first inning. He hadn’t given up an earned run all year and they get two or three off him right away. It’s a mind game from there and he had to take a deep breath and come back to his normal self, and he did.
“Our defense made the plays when we had too, and we got some big hits from different guys today, That’s what it takes — it’s a team effort from 1-9 and then someone from your bench needs to come in and make a big play. Peter Downer came in an put down a huge bunt and beat it out to first, that was pretty much the turning point in the game. We were able to take the lead after that and put the pressure back on them.
“Winning this game is just a testament to all the work these guys have put in this year, and we’re not done yet.”
After Black retired the side in order in the first, he drew what appeared to be an innocent two-out walk in the bottom of the inning. However, a double by Gavin Babcock and infield single by Jacab Karr quikly gave the Green Wave a 2-0 lead.
Ryan Graves kept the inning going when he was hit by a pitch, then Theo Henry belted a single to right. Karr scored on the hit to make it 3-0 but Graves was gunned down at home on a strong relay throw by Prosper to end the inning.
Both teams stranded runners at second base in the second, while DCC had a runner thrown out at the plate to end the top of the third when Brandon Walker tried to circle the bases on a single that go past the left fielder.
The Cardinals finally got to Black in the fourth.
Tyler McIntosh led off the inning with a triple to left-center and scored on a sac fly to left by Miknis. Torretti then reached on an error and scored from first on a double to right-center by Grecco.
Prosper pulled DCC even at 3-3 with a single to left that plated courtesy runner Downer.
Oswayo answered right back with a run in the bottom of the inning to regain the lead at 4-3.
Graves led off the inning with a single and later scored on a perfectly execute squeeze bunt by Derrick Bickel.
Grecco worked out of trouble in the fifth, stranding two runners before jump-starting the Cardinals’ rally in the top of the sixth when he reached on the error.
Once DCC had the lead, Grecco set down the side in order in the bottom of the sixth before giving way to Miknis in the seventh.
DuBois Central Catholic returns to action Monday in the opening round of the PIAA Class A playoffs against the No. 3 team out of the WPIAL at a site and time to be determined within District 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.