BROCKWAY — Top seed DuBois Central Catholic found itself facing a 6-3 deficit heading into the bottom of the sixth inning against five seed Clarion in the District 9 Class A softball semifinals, as top seeds and upsets had been happening regularly throughout the D9 Class A playoffs.
But, the Lady Cardinals used a nine-run sixth inning to propel themselves into the D9 Class A title game Monday en route to a 12-6 win.
The Lady Cardinals had 19 total hits — eight of which came in the nine run sixth inning. Chelsea Busatto was 4-for-4 on the day, Madison Hoyt had three hits, while Shyanne Lundy hit a go-ahead three run homer.
“We’ve played a pretty good schedule so it’s not the first time we’ve been in those situations,” DCC head coach George Heigel said. “So we tried to keep everybody calm. I tell them they’re more calm than I am. But resilient is the word I’d like to use.”
Down 6-3, Lauren Davidson led off the bottom of the sixth inning with a double over the Clarion center fielder’s head. After a Kayley Risser strikeout, the Lady Cardinals got eight consecutive hits — the last of which was Davidson with another double.
“I’ve got to give kudos to our number nine batter, Lauren Davidson,” Heigel said. “We’ve been (using her at the flex spot) for most of the year. You can see we pinch hit for her (in the fourth inning). Then she comes up in the sixth inning and has two huge hits for us — leading off the inning and then another hit the second time up. She was our big surprise for the day. She’s a good kid and works hard and I’m glad we gave her the chance.”
The Lady Cardinals struck first in the bottom of the second inning with a RBI single to left field by Hoyt, who also pitched a complete game for DCC and struck out 14. They then extended the lead to 2-0 in the bottom of the third with a Lundy sac fly.
But in the top of the fourth, the Lady Cats would respond via the long ball. Jordan Best led off the inning with a solo shot to the left/center gap that hit directly off the top of the fence and over to cut the lead to 2-1. Brenna Campbell then singled to left and a diving Emma Suplizio couldn’t come up with a catch from Payton Simko. Kylee Beers then hit a three-run shot over the center field wall for the 4-2 lead.
DuBois Central Catholic cut the Clarion lead to 4-3 in the bottom of the fourth with an RBI single by Suplizio. However, the Lady Cats would bounce back in the top of the fifth — scoring three runs to take a 6-3 lead thanks to some DCC errors.
After Best hit a single, Campbell hit one to Hoyt inside the circle, as Hoyt airmailed the throw to first, which in turn Lundy’s throw home to stop Best from scoring bounced past catcher Mia Meholick, as Best came around from first to score. One batter later, Simko hit an RBI single that gave the Lady Cats the three-run lead.
“Both teams didn’t look sharp on the defensive side of the ball,” Heigel said. “We made too many errors and gave them too many runs in the fourth inning. We threw the ball around there and gave them a couple runs to put us in a difficult situation. But we were able to bail out of it and get the key hits.”
In the sixth-inning DCC rally, Suplizio hit one deep to center that the Clarion center fielder couldn’t get to bring home Davidson to cut the lead to 6-4. Meholick then hit a single that dropped with the shortstop, left fielder and center fielder nearby and Lundy then proceeded to give DCC the 7-6 lead with her three-run homer. Heigel said he was impressed with the display of power between both teams on the day, with the game being played at Brockway High School.
“Shyanne’s home run —”When Shyanne hit hers, I felt pretty good that it was going out. That was a huge hit,” Heigel said. “I’ve been playing on this field for 11, 12 years and I haven’t seen three home runs in that period. Then today you see three of them — now the wind was blowing out — but I think all three of them ... it’s 225 (feet) out there. Even with the wind, those are shots.”
After singles from Busatto and Melia Mitskavich, Hoyt drove both of them in with a single to extend the lead to 9-6. Jessy Frank then bunted for an infield single before Davidson hit her second double of the inning — this time playing Hoyt and Frank to put the DCC lead to 11-6. As Risser was at bat, a wild pitch by Simko allowed Davidson to score, setting what would be the final score of 12-6.
“That’s the thing with our lineup — it’s not just the first four batters,” Heigel said. “Today we were strong one through nine. That was the key. It was nice win. We didn’t play our best in the field but we can hit. Those are the kind of games that you go through and they make you stronger as a team and stronger as a program. Kids get confidence that they can do that against a good team.”
Heigel said while they did damage at the plate, he was also please with Tyler’s efforts inside the circle.
“That was the first time Morgan Tyler has pitched a full game since early April,” Heigel said. “We were building her up the last two weeks. She’s our number one pitcher but give credit to Madison Hoyt that got us to this point. She threw really well (this season) and she had a really big game at the plate.”
The Lady Cardinals will now play number seven seed Clarion-Limestone for the District 9 Class A title on Monday at 11:30 a.m. at Heindl Field.
“I think if we hit and Mo pitches like she can, I think we’re always in good shape and we have a chance,” Heigel said. “I tell the kids, ‘This has been our goal — to win a district championship. But that’s not the only goal.’ That’s what we talk about every year and we’re going to do it one of these years — and this might be it.”
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 12,
CLARION 6
Score by Innings
Clarion 000 420 0 — 6
DCC 011 109 x— 12
DuBois Central Catholic—12
Kayley Risser cf 5010, Emma Suplizio rf 5122, Mia Meholick c 4220, Shyanne Lundy 1b 4114, Chelsea Busatto lf 4240, Melia Mitskavich dp 4120, Eva Bloom pr 0000, Madison Hoyt 3b 4233, Jessy Frank ss 4120, Lauren Davidson 2b 3222, Savannah Morelli ph 1000, Morgan Tyler p (flex) 0000. Totals: 38-12-19-11.
Clarion—6
Noel Anthony 2b 4000, Jordan Best c 4211, Brenna Campbell ss 4230, Payton Simko p 4121, Kylee Beers 1b 4113, Ava Kiser 3b 4000, Brianna Forest cf 3010, Emily Troese rf 3010, Mackenzie Baron dp 3000, McKayla Kerle lf (flex) 0000. Totals: 33-6-9-5.
Errors: Clarion 2, DCC 4. LOB: Clarion 6, DCC 8. 2B: Davidson 2, Busatto, Suplizio. 3B: Meholick. HR: Best, Beers; Lundy. SF: Lundy. SB: Risser.
Pitching
Clarion: Payton Simko-6 IP, 19 H, 12 R, 10 ER, 0 BB, 6 SO.
DCC: Morgan Tyler-7 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 14 SO.
Winning pitcher: Tyler. Losing pitcher: Simko.