BROCKWAY — The Brockway Rovers had the visiting DuBois Central Catholic Cardinals on the ropes late in Tuesday’s varsity baseball game, as they held a 3-1 lead as Rovers freshman pitcher Dylan Bash had thrown a no-hitter up to that point in the howling winds. But the Cardinals rallied — tying the game up in the sixth and using three go-ahead runs in the seventh for a 6-3 win.
“A game like today with that wind blowing in and the conditions, it’s tough to play,” DCC head coach Adam Fox said. “I told those guys, ‘It’s going to be a tough game. Could be a low-scoring ball game — could be 1-0, 2-1 ball game.’ I thought even going into the sixth inning it should’ve been a 1-0 ball game. We made some mistakes obviously on defense, gave up too many walks, threw the ball around a little bit and dug ourselves a little bit of a hole. But I’m really, really proud of the guys on how they competed and came back ... Anytime you can come from behind and win a game on the road, that’s a big deal.”
The Cardinals actually got a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning as Dante Armanini crossed the plate after a throw to second base on a potential fielder’s choice was airmailed. But Brockway then responded and did its damage in the bottom half of the inning. After Cardinal pitcher Kaden Brezenski walked the first two Rovers, a Marcus Bennett bunt brought Garret Park home to tie things up 1-1. A Brezenski balk then plated Conner Ford for a 2-1 Brockway lead. Ben Glasl then singled to left to give the Rovers a 3-1 lead.
“We score three runs in an inning and it just seems like we struggle to score after that,” Brockway head coach Terry Moore said. “It’s not that we let down, it’s just that things happen where we can’t put more runs across the plate. When you have a team down, you’ve got to keep the pedal down. That’s one thing we’ve struggled doing this year. There’s no excuses but we’re a young team and we’re learning. We’ve been playing better. We’ve just got to learn how to finish games. Usually there’s been a point and time in every game where we ... need to step up and make a few plays or maybe come up with a clutch base hit. They’re battling and they’re not giving up. I’m proud of the effort that they’re giving.”
Bash continued to shut down the Cardinals until the sixth inning with Damon Foster hitting a leadoff double.
“Hats off to Dylan Bash,” Fox said. “He held us down the whole game. He actually pitched up in the zone. He pitched to the conditions and we weren’t handling him well. We had to get creative and do some stuff with some hitting and running and some bunts. It was one of those days.”
“He’s a freshman and threw really, really well — got the max amount on pitches,” Moore said of his pitcher. “He’s been waiting for this opportunity and he stepped up big today.”
Brezenski hit a sac fly to right to cut the deficit to 3-2 and Cartar Kosko singled to tie the ball game up at 3-3 heading into the seventh and final inning.
“A 3-3 game going into the seventh inning, we were definitely still in it,” Moore said. “But (DCC) stepped up, got some hits and put some runs on the board where we didn’t. When we had some runners on base, we didn’t get those timely hits.”
After walking Matt Pyne and a Carter Hickman single in the top of the seventh, Bash struck out Foster looking for his 100th pitch — as he Marcus Copelli then took to the mound for the Rovers. But on the first pitch, Ben Gritzer hit a two-run single up the middle to make it 5-3.
“In the end, you’ve got Benny Gritzer coming through — our sophomore catcher coming up big,” Fox said. “We’ve put him in the cleanup hole the last few games and he’s really responded well to that. He’s getting better and better, so that’s really good to see.”
Armanini hit a sac fly to give DCC a 6-3 lead heading into Brockway’s last ditch effort. Daniel Shugarts would reach base via an error, but Cartar Kosko came in for the Cardinals and didn’t allow a hit in the seventh as DCC clinched the 6-3 win.
“I’m hard on them about the details and I expect a lot out of them,” Fox said. “These guys are great kids and they work hard. I know they want to execute and sometimes I might be a little too hard on them. But today they really showed a lot of grit at the end of the game there coming back. It’s good to see some of the other guys really hitting the ball hard there when it really mattered. Overall I was very proud of our guys and the way they competed. Hats off to Brockway on another hard-fought game.”
Fox was also pleased with the effort on the mound for the Cardinals.
“Kaden Brezenski, I thought he did an excellent job coming in a pitching after Carter (Hickman) started,” Fox said. “Carter had a good start and he went four innings for us and gave up three runs. That’s a quality start. And I know he wants to do better and he was frustrated with some of the walks and control. But for Kaden Brezenski to come in and throw 45-50 pitches and hold them to nothing, it was excellent. For Cartar Kosko to finish it up, that was huge for us.”
DCC moves to 7-8 on the season and travels to Kane on Thursday.
“Kane beat us early on and I’ve got a feeling we’re probably going to see their ace,” Fox said. “Hopefully they can use that as some momentum going into that game and some confidence. Anytime you get a win like this, it definitely creates some confidence going forward. As long as we’re moving forward and doing positive things, I’m happy.”
Brockway falls to 2-13 on the year and travels to Redbank Valley on Friday.
“Our last three games, we beat Elk County on Saturday and had a really nice pitching performance from Ezra Swanson,” Moore said. “Then today’s pitching performance. Ezra’s a sophomore — Dylan’s a freshman. We have some other kids that can pitch so we’re building towards the future yet still trying to compete in every game this year. We won’t give up. We have four games left and we’re going to play to win all four games.”
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 6,
BROCKWAY 3
Score by Innings
DCC 000 102 3 — 6
Brockway 000 300 0 — 3
DuBois Central Catholic—6
Matt Pyne cf 2110, Carter Kickman p-2b 3110, Damon Foster ss 4110, Ben Gritzer c 4112, Andrew Green cr 0000, Kaden Brezenski 3b-p 3011, Dante Armanini rf 3211, Cartar Kosko lf-p 4011, Brandin Anderson dh 2000, Zach Spellen 2b-3b 3000, Taven Lukehart 1b (flex) 0000. Totals: 28-6-6-5.
Brockway—3
Ben Glasl cf 3011, Matthew Brubaker ss 2000, Ezra Swanson rf 3000, Dylan Bash p-1b 4000, Daniel Shugarts 3b 4010, Dylan Antonuccio pr 0000, Garret Park pr-lf 0000, Andrew Brubaker c 2100, Conner Ford 2b 3100, Chase Azzato dh 2000, Jeremy Swanson dh 1010, Marcus Bennett lf 2111, Marcus Copelli 1b-p (flex) 0000. Totals: 26-3-4-2.
Errors: DCC 3, Brockway 4. LOB: DCC 7, Brockway 10. 2B: Foster. SF: Armanini, Brezenski. HBP: Brubaker (by Hickman). SB: Armanini 2, Pyne; Glasl, Ford, Bennett, Antonuccio.
Pitching
DCC: Carter Hickman-3 1/3 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 4 SO, 1 HB; Kaden Brezenski-2 2/3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO; Cartar Kosko-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Brockway: Dylan Bash-6 1/3 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO; Marcus Copelli-2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Brezenski. Losing pitcher: Bash. Save: Kosko.