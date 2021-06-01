DuBOIS — Banging out 13 hits and taking advantage of 10 Clarion-Limestone errors, the DuBois Central Catholic Lady Cardinals softball team is back on top of District 9 Class A after 12-2 rout in five innings at Heindl Field Monday afternoon.
The COVID-19 pandemic denied them a postseason run a year ago after their trip to the PIAA Championship game in 2019, but it’s technically a repeat of course for the 19-2 Lady Cardinals who won their fifth title in seven seasons.
“This stuff doesn’t happen by chance,” said Lady Cardinals head coach George Heigel, whose team meets WPIAL third-place Leechburg next Monday at site and time to be announced. “We work at it and the expectation is that we’re going to be in this game every year. I don’t mean to sound arrogant, but the girls are getting to believe it and the young girls who come up, they think they’re going to be in this situation.”
For the 8-7 and No. 7 seed Lady Lions, it was their first-ever trip to the D9 final, and they’ll still have to earn the second-place spot in the state bracket thanks to the true-second setup in the bracket. Since the Lady Lions didn’t beat Clarion in the semifinals — the Lady Cats routed Elk County Catholic, 13-1, in five in Monday’s consolation game — they’ll meet Wednesday at noon also at Heindl for the runner-up spot.
During the season, the two Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference rivals split their meetings. Clarion won at C-L, 11-10, on April 6 while C-L won at Clarion, 11-9, on April 14.
The Lady Cardinals scored 10 or more runs for the 16th time and their 16-0 in those games. Up 1-0 going into the bottom of the second, the Lady Cardinals posted an eight-run outburst, sending 12 batters to the plate.
Melia Mitskavich doubled, Lauren Davidson tripled, Kayley Risser and Emma Suplizio singled and Mia Meholick launched a two-run homer halfway up the bleachers in left field, a blast covering about 250 feet.
“That was a shot,” Heigel said. “Even in practice, I haven’t seen her hit one that far.”
Shyanne Lundy reached on an infield single after Meholick’s homer and scored on one of five C-L errors in the inning. The Lady Cardinals put pressure on C-L’s defense the whole game, leading to six unearned runs.
Nine different Lady Cardinals had hits with Lundy going 4-for-4 with three runs batted in and Meholick with three hits and three runs scored.
“Our batting order is solid up and down, and our six through nine hitters are starting to stroke the ball,” Heigel said. “I think we have eight or nine girls hitting .400 or better.”
Lundy tripled home two runs in the third and needing a run to end the game in the bottom of the fifth via the 10-Run Rule, Chelsea Busatto’s blooper into shallow left field got lost in the sun and fell to the turf, allowing Emily Joseph to score.
Junior Morgan Tyler went the distance in the circle for the Lady Cardinals to get the win, giving up five hits, all of them to the top three hitters Frances Milliron, Abby Himes and Kendall Dunn, while striking out 10 and walking one.
After Milliron led the game off with a single and Tyler walked Himes, she then retired eight batters, including six straight strikeouts, until giving up back-to-back singles by Himes and Dunn in the third inning with two outs that led to C-L’s first run. Dunn singled in Milliron with two outs to avoid a 10-Run Rule finish in the top of the fifth inning.
Tyler didn’t give up that first run until her team handed her a 9-0 lead out of the gate.
“It’s definitely less stressful, because I know there’s backup and insurance runs, so that takes pressure off me and I can go in there and do my thing and my team can help me out,” Tyler said. “I had a little bit of nerves (to start), but I got over it quickly. So it was all right.”
Tyler has struck out 24 in the Lady Cardinals’ two playoff wins covering 12 innings. She’s now 8-0 with 69 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings with a 2.07 earned run average for the season.
“I like her mindset when she pitches and the past few games I said to her that I’ve noticed she’s pausing when she gets the sign,” Heigel said. “I’ve been talking to her about mechanics and technique and told her to stop and think before she throws and think about the correct mechanics. She started doing that (against Clarion) and she told me that’s what I’ve been telling her and that’s a good thing.
“She’s been very effective and she doesn’t throw two balls in a row very often.”
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 12,
CLARION-LIMESRTONE 2, 5 innings
Score By Innings
C-L 001 01 - 2
DCC 182 01 - 12
Game ended with two outs in the fifth inning
C-L –2
Frances Milliron 3b 3120, Abby Himes c 2110, Kendall Dunn ss 3022, Cassidy Makray 2b-p 3000, Regan Husted p-2b 2000, Abby Knapp cf 2000, Alyssa Wiant 1b 2000, Brinna Bailey rf 1000, Jade Terrana rf 1000, Olivia Smith lf 1000, Carlley Hunter ph-lf 1000. Totals: 21-2-5-2.
DCC –12
Kayley Risser cf 4110, Emma Suplizio rf 3210, Emily Joseph rf 1110, Mia Meholick c 4332, Shyanne Lundy 1b 4133, Chelsea Busatto lf 4112, Melia Mitskavich dp 2110, Morgan Tyler p 1010, Lydia Morgan cr 0000, Madison Hoyt 3b 2000, Jessy Frank ss 2100, Eva Bloom ph 1000, Lauren Davidson 2b 2111, Savannah Morelli ph-2b 1000. Totals: 31-12-13-8.
Errors: C-L 10, DCC 2. DP: C-L. LOB: DCC 6, C-L 5. 2B: Meholick, Mitskavich. 3B: Lundy. HR: Meholick. SB: Husted, Risser, Suplizio.
Pitching
C-L: Husted 1 1/3 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO; Makray 3 1/3 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
DCC: Tyler 6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 10 SO.
Winning pitcher: Tyler. Losing pitcher: Husted.