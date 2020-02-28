DuBOIS — Athletes play sports for various reasons, and for DuBois Central Catholic senior Jordan Kosko, it’s all about the sheer competitiveness involved.
That reason is an obvious one when you consider Kosko has played five different varsity sports since her freshman year, and by the time she graduates this spring will have earned 14 letters in those five sports.
She started playing softball when she was 10-12 years old and basketball in fifth grade. Those two, along with volleyball — which she picked up in seventh grade — have been her main sports since he reached high school. By the time she graduates this spring, she will have earned four letters in volleyball and softball and three in basketball.
Kosko also ran track for DCC for two years as a freshman and sophomore, earning letters both years, before giving up the sport to focus full-time on softball in the spring. She also ran cross country this past fall as a senior and earned a varsity letter.
“I am a very competitive person, so I think that’s why I like sports so much,” said the Lady Cardinal. “I love working with others to accomplish a goal. Plus, winning is fun.”
She has certainly done more that her share of winning in her favorite — softball — where she has been a part Lady Cardinal squads that have won two District 9 Class A titles, made three straight state playoff appearances and reached the school’s first-ever PIAA Championship game last spring. The Lady Cardinals have amassed a 69-6 record on the field during Kosko’s first three seasons with the program.
“My favorite sport would have to be softball because all of my teammates are so supportive, and it truly is like a big family,” said Kosko. “I have the most fun playing softball, and I like how competitive it is.
“My favorite sports moment would be when my softball team went to the state championship. It’s a moment I will never forget, regardless of the outcome.”
She was the starting center fielder on last year’s team that went 26-1 on the field, with that lone loss being a 5-0 setback to Williams Valley in the state finals. Kosko hit .418 (28-for-67) with nine doubles, two triples, two home runs, 30 RBIs and 32 runs scored last season.
Kosko is just as busy off the field/court as she is on it.
She is involved in National Honor Society (NHS) and does volunteer work when she can. Kosko also enjoys painting and drawing in her free time and plays a musical instrument.
“I try my best to explore different activities and hobbies outside of sports,” said Kosko. “Sometimes it can be hard balancing both sports and school work, but I’ve been doing that since 5th grade. My education is the most important compared to my sports, but I’ve never had a problem balancing both.”
Kosko, the daughter of Dan Kosko and Donna Kosko, points to her mother as her role model.
“She is the strongest, most caring person I know,” said the DCC senior. “She encourages me to be the best version of myself every day, and I can’t thank her enough for supporting me and loving me endlessly.”
Kosko has two siblings — older brother Jared (22) who played basketball and younger brother Jalen, a sophomore who plays basketball and baseball.
After graduation, Kosko plans to attend Clarion University and major in speech pathology. She is considering playing softball for the Lady Golden Eagles but has yet to make a final decision on continuing her athletic career.