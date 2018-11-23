DuBOIS — The recruiting process is difference for every high school athlete looking to play at the next level. Some like a school the first time they visit it, while others visit school after school and wait until the last minute to decide where their future is.
DuBois Central Catholic senior Justin Miknis falls in that former category. The Cardinal fell so much in love with Kent State during his initial visit to the school’s campus in Kent, Ohio, that he verbally committed to play Division I baseball for the Golden Flashes during his sophomore year. He is still undecided on his college major.
“I know it seems sort of cheesy, but I knew that this was going to be a school that I would want to go to as soon as I set foot on campus,” said Miknis. “The coaches were super down to earth and told me what they really thought I could do to help the program continue their winning tradition.
“I am just truly thankful for (Head) Coach (Jeff) Duncan, Coach (Mike) Birkbeck, and former Coach (Alex) Marconi who recruited me and gave me the opportunity to see the campus a second time for an unofficial visit.
“I am also thankful for my parents (Dan and Kimberly Miknis), brother (Jake), and all the coaches who have got me to where I am today as a person and as a baseball player.”
Jake Miknis also plays D-I baseball and is a redshirt-sophomore at St. Bonaventure.
While Miknis verbally committed to the Flashes two years ago, he officially put pen to paper last week, signing his national letter of intent on Wednesday (Nov.14). By doing so, he ended a long two-plus year journey that could have made some athletes question whether they made the right decision of verbally committing to a school so early.
“It means a lot to finally sign to play at Kent State, and I am so grateful for the coaches there who kept their word for three years,” he said. “I am looking forward to the challenge that Division I baseball will give me, and I will work to improve my game in order to help the program. I am so grateful for everyone that has pushed me to reach this level of play.
“There are always pros and cons to a degree (to committing early), but the pros outweighed the cons by a tremendous amount. Kent State never put any pressure on me to commit, and there were no regrets in making this decision. The family-like atmosphere that Kent State prides themselves in really related to me, as DCC provides the same thing.”
Miknis said he had several other schools show interest in him, and while he talked to those schools, he committed to the Flashes before receiving any other offers.
Miknis, who has played a multitude of positions (including pitcher) during his high school career, is a catcher by trade and said Kent State is looking at him to play at that position when joins the program after graduation.
“They also like my athletic ability to play other positions as well,” added Miknis.
Ironically, the last Tri-County Area athlete to play baseball at Kent State — Cameron County’s David Lyon — also was a catcher. Lyon started 22 games as a freshman in 2009 before becoming a full-time starter behind the plate each of his last three seasons.
He helped lead Kent State to the College World Series his senior season in 2012. He was then selected in the 34th Round of the 2012 MLB Draft by the Texas Rangers and spent five seasons in their Minor League system. He was out of baseball in 2017 but played for Southern Maryland in the Independent Atlantic League this past season.
Kent State has continued that winning tradition since Lyon’s days there and enjoyed a 40-18 season a year ago, going 19-8 in the Mid-American Conference (MAC) play to capture its third straight regular season title. The Flashes went to win the MAC Tournament and earned a trip to the NCAA Regional held at Texas Tech, where they went 1-2.
As for Miknis, he is a two-time Tri-County Sunday/Courier Express First Team All-Star at catcher. Despite missing nine games last spring due to illness, he still finished amongst the area leaders in several offensive categories while being one of the top defensive catchers in the district.
Miknis led the area with a .513 average (20-for-39) amongst players who had two or more plate appearances per team game played. He also tied for the area lead in doubles with nine while collecting 16 RBIs and scoring 19 runs. He added one triple and one homer.
On the mound, Miknis didn’t allow a run in 9 2/3 innings, striking out 11 and walking just one. He recorded one save.
