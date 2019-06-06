DuBOIS — DuBois Central Catholic catcher Justin Miknis was selected in the 35th round (1,038th pick) of the Major League Baseball draft by the Baltimore Orioles Wednesday.
Miknis, a Kent State commit, is the first Tri-County Area player to be selected in the draft directly out of high school in eight years.
Before Miknis it was DuBois’ Garret Peterson who was taken in the 48th round by the Minnesota Twins in 2011 before going on to play at Slippery Rock University.
Before that it was Jerico Weitzel who was drafted out of Ridgway in the 27th round also by the Twins. Weitzel went on to play at Florida before returning to Pennsylvania to finish his collegaite career at Clarion University.
Johnsonburg’s Tobias Streich was taken in the 26th round in 2007 by the Oakland Athletics before spending his college career at West Virginia as he was taken in the fifth round by the Twins after two years with the Mountaineers.
While those four players were the most recent Tri-County Area athletes to be selected in the draft straight out of high school, the area saw a pair of players drafted out of the college ranks in 2017.
Johnsonburg’s Cole Peterson went in the 13th round that year out of St. Bonaventure by the Detroit Tigers and was recently promoted to the club’s AA team the Erie SeaWolves.
Also taken in that draft in the 22nd round out of University of Pittsburgh was Ridgway’s Josh Mitchell, as he was selected by the Kansas City Royals and currently plays for their High A squad the Wilmington Blue Rocks.
The recent DCC graduate said throughout the whole process a couple of other teams showed interest, but the Orioles were the most intrigued by his talents.
“It means a lot that someone showed interest in me and it gives me hope that maybe I can become a big leaguer,” Miknis said.
He noted that the Orioles contacted him two separate times Tuesday and said they could not come to a deal either time.
Miknis said he is waiting on the deal to be settled before he makes the decision on whether he will head to Kent State or enter the Orioles’ farm system.
He added that while it will be a tough choice to make, he has a lot of support behind him.
“My friends, my family and everyone has been rooting for me the whole way so I’m grateful for them,” Miknis said. “It’s been absolutely crazy, a lot of ups-and-downs, it’s been a roller coaster ride honestly.”
DuBois Central Catholic head coach Adam Fox, who coached Miknis his junior and senior seasons, said it was an honor to coach him for two years and noted Miknis was a great example and true leader for the Cardinals.
“All the work he (Miknis) has put in, all the credit goes to him and I am just lucky to have been able to catch a kid like that,” Fox said.
Fox, a St. Marys graduate, went through the scouting and draft process in 2003 when he was at the University of Ohio. He was ultimately drafted in the 10th round by the Texas Rangers before spending nine seasons in the minors ranging from Class A to AAA in both the Rangers’ and Washington Nationals’ farm systems.
Fox said he stressed to Miknis throughout the season to focus on things he could control and not worry about what everyone on the outside says or does.
“I told him to just have fun and be himself every day and that if he did that good things would happen,” Fox said.
The Cardinals coach noted that it is a nerve-racking process to have scouts at games and to be trying your hardest to impress them and show them you’re deserving of a draft spot.
“He did a good job all year of just playing his game and controlling the things that he could control,” Fox said.
Miknis, a four-year starter at DCC, finished his career 96-for-228 (.421 avg.) at the plate with 81 runs and 62 RBIs.
Of those 96 hits, 62 went for extra bases as he had 31 doubles, five triples and five home runs in his four seasons with the Cardinals.
Along with having a strong career at the plate, Miknis also proved to be one of the best throughout District 9 behind the plate throughout his career.
Miknis was a First Team Tri-County Sunday/Courier Express selection in his freshman and junior seasons and was selected to the TCS/CE Second Team after his sophomore campaign.