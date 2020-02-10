DuBOIS — Success in sports comes naturally for some athletes, while others have to put in a lot of hard work to accomplish everything they do.
DuBois Central Catholic senior Martina Swalligan is someone who falls more in that latter category and quietly has used hard work to become a staple in the DCC sports scene year-round as a three-sport athlete who competes in volleyball, basketball and track and field.
Swalligan is a two-time letterwinner in volleyball and basketball and is on pace to earn her fourth letter in track and field this spring to close out her high school athletic career.
“I like playing sports for many reasons but mostly because of the competition,” said Swalligan. “I like hanging out with other people on my team, but I really enjoy putting my energy into something good and feeling the satisfaction of improving myself.”
For that reason, track and field is the sport Swalligan likes the most of the three she competes in.
“My favorite sport would have to be track and field because of how easily you can see improvement,” said Swalligan. “If you work hard, you could improve your personal best at each meet.”
And, the Lady Cardinal has done just that in the sport, creating memories she won’t soon forget.
“My geatest sports moment would have to be getting the school record for the discus in track and field or going to districts my junior year for both shot put and discus,” said Swalligan.
Outside of sports, Swalligan is involved in campus ministry and is a member of the National Honor Society at DCC. Academics have always been important to Swalligan.
“Balancing both sports and school work has never been super hard for me,” she said. “I put my school work first and then made time for sports.”
The daughter of John and Karen Swallign, the Lady Cardinal has an older brother John who competed in cross country, basketball and track and field for the Cardinals.
Swalligan said her parents have been her role models as she has grown up.
“They’ve taught me a lot about life in general and also in sports,” she said. “They never really played many sports, but they taught me to stay committed to things, to work hard and do my best.”
After graduation, Swalligan plans to attend college for accounting and could possibly continue her track and field career at the next level.