DuBOIS — Ashley Wruble has been a standout three-sport athlete at DuBois Central Catholic since her freshman year, but the Lady Cardinal has always had her sights set on playing softball at the Division I level once her high school career days were over.
Wruble fulfilled that dream last week when she signed her national letter of intent to play at St. Francis University.
“It means a lot to me,” said Wruble of signing with a D-I school. “I have wanted to play at the Division I level for as long as I can remember. I am extremely grateful for everyone who has helped me get to where I am today.
“My dad (Brian) has played a huge role in getting me to where I am. He has spent hours helping me grow and get better as a player and a person. My mom (Amy) and my brother (Jayden) are my biggest fans and are out supporting me at every game I play in.
“I’d also like to thank all my coaches I have had who have helped me throughout the years. Lastly, I’d like to thank Coach (Jessica) O’Donnell for believing in me and bringing me onto her team.
“Saint Francis is my dream school, and to be able to play the sport I love at the college of my choice is amazing.”
Wruble said she fell in love with St. Francis early in the recruiting process — both for the softball and academic opportunities there — but waited to make sure her decision was the right one for her future.
“I loved Saint Francis the moment I was first on campus the winter of my sophomore year,” she said. “Saint Francis reminds me of (DuBois) Central in many ways, and that is exactly what I wanted in a college. The small school, knowing almost everyone, and getting to be able to know your professors.
“I will be majoring in occupational therapy and will be in Saint Francis’ 3+2 Program for my major. I wanted to go somewhere with a good program for my major, and I am lucky enough to have that at Saint Francis.
“In the aspect of softball, I loved the family that I saw in their team. I saw how unified they were, and I knew it was something I wanted to be a part of. There were other schools I had been talking to before committing to Saint Francis, and I am very thankful for the other schools to take me into consideration for their teams.
“I knew I wanted to go to Saint Francis, so I held off on a final decision to see if I had any future there. The day I got the call, I knew my decision was made and that I would be attending SFU next fall.”
Wruble’s decision also was aided by the fact there are three former Tri-County Area standouts currently on the St. Francis roster — former DCC teammate Jordy Frank (sophomore) and DuBois Area graduates Cheyenne and Sierra McKee (seniors) — she could talk with about the program to help with her transition to the college game next fall.
That trio helped lead St. Francis to 39-19 record a season ago, as the Red Flash captured their second straight Northeast Conference title and trip to Arizona for the NCAA Regional.
“Having Jordy Frank and the McKee twins there is extremely helpful in preparing for next year,” said Wruble. “Both of their families are family friends of mine, so it is a great opportunity for both myself and my family to learn about their program.
“I do talk to Jordy quite often about the preparation for Saint Francis, and I look forward to being able to be her teammate once again.”
St. Francis is getting a very versatile player in Wruble, who has earned Class A First Team All-State honors each of her first three seasons for DCC. She was an All-State second baseman as a freshman and sophomore before garnering the honor as a pitcher this past spring — all while helping lead DCC to three straight PIAA playoff appearances and two trips to the state semifinals.
Wruble was the named the Tri-County Sunday/Courier Express Player of the Year this past spring, following in the footsteps of Frank, who garnered the award each of the previous two seasons.
She seized on the chance to be DCC’s full-time pitcher with the graduation of Riley Assalone and posted a 19-3 record with a 1.41 ERA, 120 strikeouts and just 25 walks in 124 innings pitched. She led all area pitchers in wins, ERA and innings pitched.
Wruble also put together another big year at the plate despite most teams pitching around her throughout the season. She hit an astonishing .661 (39-for-59) with 30 RBIs, 45 runs and 17 extra base hits (6 doubles, 6 triples, 5 home runs).
She led the area in average, was second in runs, triples and homers, third in hits and fourth in RBIs. Her .661 batting average shattered the Tri-County Area single-season record of .629 set by Frank in 2016.
While Wruble will again be in the circle this coming season for the Lady Cardinals, she said St. Francis is looking for her to come in and help the team as a middle infielder as a freshman.
