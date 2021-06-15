SLIPPERY ROCK — West Greene knocked off DuBois Central Catholic in the PIAA Class A semifinals for the third time in the past five postseasons Monday at Slippery Rock, and with that victory also ended the careers of yet another strong senior class for the Lady Cardinals.
This time around it was the quartet of Chelsea Busatto, Emily Joseph, Shyanne Lundy and Mia Meholick playing their final high school games in a DCC uniform opposite West Greene.
Unfortunately for the four, they suffered the same fate as the 2016 and 2017 senior classes who both fell to the Lady Pioneers in state semifinal games played at North Allegheny High School.
The 2016 squad had just two seniors in Tessa Sayers and Steph Rossi, while the 2017 senior class featured four-year starters in Jordy Frank, Riley Assalone, Macey Hanes and Libby Maurer.
As for this year’s group, Busatto, Meholick and Joseph have been with the program since they were freshmen, while Lundy joined it as a sophomore in 2018.
And, the small group has seen a little bit of everything while wearing DCC colors, particularly Busatto, Meholick and Joseph. They were freshmen on the 2018 squad that reached states as the third-place team from District 9 that suffered a stunning early-exit from the state playoffs in a loss to Claysburg-Kimmel in the quarterfinals while playing in the Eastern half of the bracket.
A year later, Lundy joined them and they helped lead DCC to not only the D-9 title but the program’s first-ever appearance to the state finals — earning that trip with a 3-2 win against West Greene in the West Finals in 2019. The lady Cardinals eventually lost that state final to Williams Valley, 5-0.
COVID-19 struck the country last spring and the sports world came to a screeching halt. However, that group — who were juniors at the time — helped keep the team together and led by example heading into this spring as softball, and all other spring sports, returned.
Playing alongside a strong group of largely freshmen and juniors, the senior quartet helped lead the Lady Cardinals on another magical postseason run that saw them capture the second District 9 Class A title of their careers and make a return trip to the state semifinals before landing on the losing side of a battle with West Greene.
Thursday’s 12-1 setback to the Lady Pioneers, as lopsided as it wound up being, did nothing to tarnish what the group has accomplished during their anything but normal high school careers that featured a lost season when it arguably meant the most to their development.
“I’m so very happy with the senior group we had,” said DCC coach George Heigel. “They were good leaders, and I’m sure they’re all going to do well in the future. A couple of them are going to be playing college softball, and the other two will be successes too because they are great kids.
“I just told them, I never had a group that worked so hard. We would go to On Deck and have seven batting sessions with seven coaches pitching (in preseason) and hit for two hours and get 400-500 swings. Then they would come up to me afterwards and say coach can you pitch early to me tomorrow before practice. They just wanted to keep working.”
That hard work paid off for the group, both in their individual play and their leadership role on what was otherwise a young team because of the lost season in 2020.
“This was a good team and we had a good combination of young kids and older kids,” said Heigel. “If you asked me three months ago if we’d be in the Western Championship … I would have had my doubts.
“It was a rewarding season because of last year. Everybody went through that, and it was a horrific thing. Some of seniors we had (this year) really needed the opportunity to play as a junior and didn’t get that chance.
“So, winning 21 games and getting into the Western Finals is an accomplishment for any program, but we hope to continue to get this far every year. We’ll have a lot back next year and we’ll be working in a couple weeks (for 2022).”
Meholick was a starter behind the plate from the get-go for the Lady Cardinals and put up big numbers throughout her career — so much so she reached the century mark in career hits, RBIs and runs scored even with missing a whole season. She finished her DCC career with a .474 average (108-for-228) with 108 RBIs, 117 runs, 32 doubles, 10 triples and 15 home runs.
Busatto book-ended her career as a starter — splitting time as a starter with Lundy as a sophomore at designated player. The duo saved their best for last with one of them leading the team in every major category this season except home runs (Meholick had 6) and runs scored (Meholick had 49).
Busatto, who was 2-for-3 with two doubles in Monday’s loss to West Greene, led the team in average (.557), hits (44), doubles (15), triples (3). Lundy, who hit .521 (37 hits) led the way in RBIs with 50, which were two more than Busatto.
Thanks to her huge senior season, Busatto quietly put together some big offensive numbers for her career despite missing the equivalent of a season and half.
She hit .505 in her three seasons, falling just short of the century mark in hits (93) and RBIs (94). She had 21 doubles, five triples and six homers to go along with 62 runs scored.
As for Lundy, she hit .541 (60-for-111) in her two seasons as a Lady Cardinals with 63 RBIs, 51 runs, 11 doubles, four triples and three homers.
Joseph played the least of the four seniors but made her presence felt in her final season.
After playing in only seven games between her freshman and sophomore seasons (went 1-for-6 at the plate), Joseph hit .382 (13-for-34) this season — including an at-bat Monday that resulted in a popup. She had 11 RBIs and 12 runs scored.