DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic baseball team was led by strong pitching as tit defeated Cameron County, 4-0, in the District 9 Class A quarterfinals at City Park Wednesday.
The Cardinals scored a pair of runs in the home half of the first inning to take an early 2-0 lead.
Tyler McIntosh and Brandon Walker led off the game with a pair of walks to give DCC two runners on with nobody out.
McIntosh stole second, third and home to score the game’s first run, as Walker later came in to score on a wild pitch to give the Cardinals an early 2-0 lead.
The two early runs proved to be all DCC’s pitching staff needed to ensure a victory, as starting pitcher Thomas Grecco and relief pitcher Justin Miknis shut down the Cameron County offense.
Grecco went 5 1/3 innings, allowing just four hits and striking out nine to record the win.
Cardinals head coach Adam Fox said in the first round they had to go with their number one pitcher in Grecco.
“He battled, and he showed great mental toughness and threw strikes when he needed to,” Fox said.
The head coach also noted that his defense made all they plays they needed to in order to back up the strong pitching performance.
Mikinis entered the game in relief in the sixth inning with one out and pitched 1 2/3 innings, striking out two without surrendering a single baserunner.
Miknis stayed under 25 pitches for the game, which means he will be available to pitch for the Cardinals in their semifinal game today.
On the Cameron County side, Adam Shaffer got the start, going 5 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on two hits and striking out four.
Fox noted that Shaffer was a great pitcher and one of the better pitchers his team has gone up against all season.
“The kids took care of business today. They showed up and they battled,” Fox said.
Fox was proud of his team’s fight against a tough opponent and strong opposing pitcher.
In the third inning, DCC added to its lead as Dom Torretti led off with a single then stole second and third before coming in to score on an RBI groundout to second by Noah Bloom to stretch the lead to 3-0.
The Cardinals added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth, as Torretti reached on an error with two outs in the inning, stole second and then came in to score his second run of the game on a RBI double to deep left-center field by Garrett Prosper.
The Cardinals face off against Clarion-Limestone today with a spot in the D-9 Class A title game on the line at 4:30 p.m. at Showers Field.
Clarion-Limestone upset third-seded Clarion, 5-3, Wednesday.
