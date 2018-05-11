DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic softball team found itself in its second close game of the season against Elk County Catholic Thursday before the Lady Cardinals pulled away late to capture a 10-0, 6-inning mercy rule victory at the new Rose and Dennis Heindl Memorial Field.
The Lady Cardinals bested ECC 3-0 last Monday (April 30) in St. Marys and held a slim 1-0 lead entering the bottom of the fourth inning Thursday. That’s when Carley Semancik jump-started the DCC offense with a solo homer over the wall in right field.
Central, which had just three hits trough three innings against ECC starter Josie Smith, proceeded to score eight more runs on six hits over the next three innings to come away with the mercy-rule victory.
Semancik led the way, going 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Shayleigh Gulvas also was 2-for-3 with two runs, while Mia Meholick had a two-run single. Gabby Sabatose added an inside-the-park homer that opened a four-run sixth that ended the game.
Ashley Wruble was the beneficiary of all those runs, as she tossed a four-hit shutout. She struck out three and walked just once.
The game was DCC’s first since the City Classic and a nice bounce-back victory from a tough 6-5 setback to DuBois Area in that contest on the same field Saturday night.
“Carley had the homer in the fourth, but we (finally) started squaring up the ball there in the fifth inning,” said DCC coach George Heigel. “It seemed to take us a while to shake off the cobwebs. We didn’t hit all that well against DuBois either.
“Defensively, I thought we played really well. Shay (Gulvas) had a number of putouts and our outfielders made a couple plays. Defensively, our younger kids are starting to come along now, that we’re 16, 17 games into season.
“We only had nine hits I think today, but we hit some balls hard. There were a couple their pitcher (Smith) made nice plays on when we smacked it back up the middle.
“It’s important from a mental standpoint to play Elk County strong, because there is a very good chance we could play them again (in the playoffs).”
Elk County (9-7) threatened in the top of the first, as Brandi Clyde walked with one out andd Rosina Nero singled with two away. However, Wruble got Maggie Dinsmore to pop up to second baseman Maia Cogley in shallow right field to end the inning.
Central Catholic (15-1) got back-to-back, one-out singles from Gulvas and Wruble in the bottom half of the inning. However, Meholick followed with a line out to shortstop Jenna Weisner, who doubled-off Gulvas at second to end the inning.
Elk County wasn’t so fortunate in the bottom of the second.
Alyssa Bittner led off the inning with a single to right and ended up at third when the ball got past the right fielder. Smith got Semancik to pop up before walking Chelsea Busatto.
Jordy Kosko followed with a fly ball to left that was deep enough to score Bittner to put DCC up 1-0.
The scored remained 1-0 into the fourth, with ECC putting together a rally in the top of the inning.
Nero reached on a one-out error and Dinsmore followed with a single to left to put two runners on. Wruble then got Michelle Gerber to pop up to second out. That brought hannah Barnett to the plate and she ripped a pitch towards short that hit courtesy runner Morgan Wolf.
Barnett was awarded an infield single on the play, but the ball hitting Wolf ended the inning.
Semancik’s one-out blast in the bottom of the inning put DCC up 2-0.
Busatto followed with a double to right-center. Kosko then grounded out to short, with Busatto taking off for third on the throw to first. The throw back across the diamond was off the mark, allowing Busatto to score to make it 3-0 DCC after four innings.
Wruble allowed just two runners over the final two innings while her offense finished the game. Lady Crusader Sady VanAlstine reached on a one-out error in the fifth and was left at first. Smith doubled to lead off the sixth but was eventually stranded at third.
Meanwhile, DCC went to work with the bats in the bottom of the fifth.
Gulvas led off the inning with a double to left-center before ECC intentionally walked Wruble — one of her three walks on the day. Meholick then reached on an error to load the bases with no outs.
Smith then retiired Bittner on a soft liner to second, but Semancik followed with sharp single to plate Gulvas and Wruble. A sacrifice fly to left by Busatto scored Meholick to extend the DCC lead to 6-0 after five full innings.
Sabatose led off the bottom of the sixth with her inside-the-park homer, hitting a liner to left that VanAlstine couldn’t make a shoestring catch on as the ball rolled all the way to the wall.
Central then loaded the bases on a single by Cogley and walks from Gulvas and Wruble. Meholick then ripped a single to left that chased home Cogley and Gulvas.
Bittner then flew out to center, with ECC doubling-off Meholick at first on the play. While that was happening, Wruble had tagged up at second and raced all the way around to score DCC’s 10th run to end the game via the mercy rule.
“It’s not like I thought we played a bad game today,” said ECC coach Wes Meyer. “They started hitting the ball at the end and kept hitting it and found some gaps and scored runs when they needed to.
“We did the same thing we did against them the last game and just couldn’t put runs on the board when we had opportunities. And, we had some opportunities. Hopefully, we’re going to see them down the road again (playoffs), and we’ll capitalize on those opportunities the next time.”
Central Catholic is back in action Monday at home against Kane, while ECC hosts Bradford today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.