DuBOIS — The last time a DuBois Central Catholic softball team stepped on the field for a game, the Lady Cardinals were playing in the school’s first-ever PIAA Class A state championship game against Williams Valley on June 14, 2019.
Between key seniors starters from that squad, and a second senior class that departed without playing a game last year when COVID-19 forced the PIAA to cancel spring sports, DCC has watched a lot of star power exit the program now two years removed from being the state runner-up.
The trio of Shayleigh Gulvas, Jordy Kosko and Mia Cogley all saw their final seasons wiped out as year ago, not realizing that the state finals in 2019 would be the last time they donned a Lady Cardinal uniform. Also gone is would-be junior Avery Sickeri who moved back to Maryland after spending two years at DCC.
That doesn’t mean the cupboard is bare for veteran coach George Heigel. In fact, it’s far from it as he welcomes back a group of upperclassmen (4 seniors, 4 juniors) who were part of the that state finals squad.
Four of them — seniors Mia Meholick and Shaynne Lundy and juniors Morgan Tyler and Madison Hoyt — actually started in the stat finals vs Williams Valley, while senior Chelsea Busatto also saw extensive starting time throughout the season.
That group of returnees, coupled with a large and talented incoming freshmen class, could see Central Catholic continue its recent winning ways. But, Heigel is trying to temper expectations given the amount of young and inexperienced players who will have to step into the mix as starters — whether it be freshmen or younger girls who missed out on a full season of playing time in 2020.
“Last year was disappointing because we had what I thought was the best team that I have coached since I became head coach here,” said Heigel. “We ended up losing four girls from that team who either were past all-state players or potentially could be all-state players their senior year. That was disappointing situation last year, and I’m sure everyone is saying that, and I get that. But, I feel we had the best team we’ve had.
“On top of losing those four girls, we also couldn’t give our sophomores and juniors really any time to be developed and coached and play some softball. Like everybody else, we’re going to have some issues with a some fundamental things we have been solid with in the past.
“Our main theme this year is to develop the younger girls from last season and improve as the season goes on. With that said, I believe we have the ability this year. We have an excellent incoming freshman class of eight girls. Numbers-wise it’s pretty big, and they a pretty talented too. It’s probably the best ninth grade class I’ve had come from a talent and numbers standpoint.”
The upperclassmen will still be shouldering the leadership roles though, starting with the returning battery of junior pitcher Morgan Tyler and Mia Meholick, who was an All-State catcher as a freshman and sophomore. Meholickhit .494 (43 hits) with 41 RBIs, 37 runs, and 23 extra-base hits as a sophomore in 2019.
“Mia is one the better catchers in the state,” said Heigel. “She has a great arm and glove and a a strong bat. She will hit the 3-hole for us this year, and my expectation is she’s going to have to drive in a lot of runs. Her and Shyanne give us good long ball capability.”
Tyler will be the team’s No. 1 pitcher, with Hoyt — who started in left field as a freshman in the state title game — being a strong second option in the circle.
Tyler split time with then senior Ashley Wruble as a freshman in 2019 and went 10-0 with a 1.43 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 69 innings. She came in relief of Wruble in the state finals in the first inning and wound up throwing six innings, allowing four runs (2 earned) on eight hits.
Hoyt was 2-0 with nine strikeouts and just one run allowed in 6 2.3 innings her freshman year.
“Morgan Tyler pitched lot as a freshman when we used her in a combo with Wruble,” said Heigel. “She will be our No. 1 this year. She throws hard, in the high 50s, and spins it well. I think she’ll be one of better pitchers in area. Madison will be our second pitcher, and last year would have been really helpful to her. But, she has looked good in winter in gym. She throws pretty hard and looked good in scrimmage we had against Clearfield.”
Heigel said he can see using a system similar to two years ago where innings in games are split between Tyler and Hoyt like they did with Wruble and Tyler back then.
As for the the rest of the positions, Lundy (.575, 23 hits, 13 RBIs in 2019) looks to be the veteran presence in the infield at first base, a spot she was expected to hold a year ago as well. Hoyt will likely start at third when not pitching, with Busatto being the backup there. Hoyt was 3-for-5 in limited plate appearances as a freshman.
A pair of freshman look to start up the middle, with Jessy Frank at shortstop and Lauren Davidson at second base.
Busatto (.500, 23 hits, 23 RBIs, 16 runs) will anchor down left field, while the trio of senior Emily Joseph, junior Emma Suplizio and freshman Kaykey Risser are battling for time in the other two spots in center and right field. Joseph (1-for-5) and Suplizio (2-for-8) saw limited action at the plate two years ago.
“This might be the deepest team we’ve had,” said Heigel, who feels he will have more flexibility off his bench than past season. “A lot of years, I’ve had 10 or 11 girls I was comfortable with playing defensively. This there are 13 or 14 I could put in feel and comfortable with them (in field). The big question is can he hit that deep. I’ve always told the girls, if you hit, we’ll find a spot for you.”
Only time will tell how the younger players and some of the inexperienced upperclassmen handle moving into the spotlight more this season.
Heigel and his staff, which once again features Ed Gulvas, Michelyn Gulvas, Chris Nasuti, Jamie Meholick, Mark Hoyt and Dom Suplizio, will get their first chance to see the new-look Lady Cardinals play today at Karns City.
ROSTER
Seniors: Chelsea Busatto, Shyanne Lundy, Emily Joseph, Mia Meholick. Juniors: Madison Hoyt, Savanah Morelli, Emma Suplizio, Morgan Tyler. Sophomores: Eva Bloom, Rose Whipple. Freshmen: CeCe Blasdell, Lauren Davidson, Jessy Frank, Melia Mitskavich, Lydia Morgan, Kayley Risser, Haley Semancik, Kourtney Zatsick.