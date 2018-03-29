DuBOIS — DuBois Central Catholic and Clarion squared off Wednesday at City Park in a matchups of teams that are perennially in the hunt for the District 9 Class A title.
And, it was two-time defending district champ DCC that came away with an 8-4 victory to improve to 2-0 on the young season. The schools played for the district title two years ago — a game DCC rallied to win 2-1 — while Clarion also reached the semifinals last season before losing to runner-up Coudersport.
The Lady Cardinals once again found themselves down to the Lady Cats Wednesday after Clarion pushed two runs across the plate in the fourth against DCC starter Ashley Wruble to break open a scoreless game.
Central Catholic answered right back with a four-run bottom of the fourth before scoring four more times in the fifth. Carley Semancik had the big hit in the fourth, a two-run double to center, while freshman Mia Meholick plate two runs in the fifth on a single.
Meholick went 2-for-3 with three RBIs for the second straight game to start her Lady Cardinal career. Teammate Shayleigh Gulvas enjoyed a 3-for-4 day with a double and two runs scored, while Mia Cogley was 2-for-4 with a run, Semancik finished with three RBIs while scoring once.
Central Catholic pounded out 11 hits as a team for the second straight game to open the season, with Lady Cat Sadie Rudesyle falling victim to the DCC offense this time around. All eight Lady Cardinal runs were earned.
Conversely, only two of Clarion’s four runs off Wruble were earned as DCC committed four errors on the day. Wruble allowed five hits while striking out three and walking one in her complete-game effort.
“Second game now that we’ve given ourselves a two-run deficit, but we battled back and had 11 hits again, which is a good thing,” said DCC coach George Heigel. “But, we had some mental mistakes today that were really costly. We missed some signs, had some base running blunders.
“So, we have a lot of things to clean up, unlike on Monday (vs. St. Marys) when I thought we played a good, solid game. Today was kind of sloppy, but that was another good team we faced, a class A team, and happy to get the win.”
Wruble worked out of min-jams in the first two innings, turning an impressive double-play after an error in the second. The junior made a diving catch on a short popup on the infield, then doubled-off a Clarion runner at second.
Clarion finally got to Wruble in the fourth. Alexis Constantino led off the inning with a single and scored from there on a double to left by Maya Thornton, who reached third on a late throw home. Thornton then scored on a Rudesyle sacrifice fly.
Central countered with right back with its big bottom of the fourth. Gulvas, Wruble and Meholick all singled to start the frame, with Gulvas scoring on Meholick’s hit. Semancik ripped a two-run double to center two batters later. Chelsea Busatto followed with a single to chase home Semancik to make it 4-2.
Clarion got one of those runs back in the fifth when Tori Vega reached on an error and later scored later on another error.
Leading 4-3, DCC put the game away with its four-run fifth.
Cogley reached on an infield single to open the inning before Gulvas ripped a double that short-hopped the wall in center. Wruble followed with a walk to load the bases. Meholick then singled to center to score Cogley and Gulvas.
Wruble and Meholick eventually scored on sacrifice flis by Semancik and Busatto, respectively. Semancik’s sac fly ca,e on a ball caught by second baseman Carly Best near the right-field line.
“They (DCC) are a good-hitting team and well-coached,” said Clarion coach Dan Shofestall. “You have to give them a lot of credit. I’m sure we both learned a lot about each other. The key for us is to come in and have a good practice tomorrow (Thursday) morning.
“I was proud of our effort. We wanted to come up here and see how we could compete against them and we did that. We just have make more plays and hit the ball a little better.”
Both teams are back in action Monday at home. Central Catholic (2-0) hosts Brookville, while Clarion (1-1) welcomes Punxsutawney.
