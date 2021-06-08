DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic softball team appeared to be headed towards a rout in its PIAA playoff opener Monday against Leechburg at Heindl Field, but that proved not to be the case as the Lady Blue Devils battled back to make it a game before the Lady Cardinals eventually won 14-9.
The Lady Cardinals couldn’t have asked for a better start as they hammered Leechburg starter Emma Ritchie and reliever Anna Cibik for 13 runs in the first two innings.
Central Catholic was poised to end things quickly via the mercy rule, but things quickly changed with Cibik on the mound after the second as DCC mustered just one run the rest of the way.
Cibik’s effort allowed the Lady Blue Devils to scrap its way back into the game. They scored twice in the third, then exploded for seven in the fifth against DCC starter Morgan Tyler as some sloppy defense hurt the Lady Cardinals.
Tyler bounced back from that inning though and kept Leechburg off the scoreboard in the sixth and seventh innings to finish off a complete-game victory that saw her throw 143 pitches. She allowed the seven runs, six earned, on 14 hits while striking out six and walking two.
She was backed by an offense that pounded out 14 hits itself, 13 of which came in the first two innings. Five different Lady Cardinals — Kayley Risser, Mia Meholick, Chelsea Busatto, Madison Hoyt and Jessy Frank — had a t least two hits and one RBI.
Frank smack a pair of doubles and drove in three runs, while Hoyt had a RBI double and Meholick on a monster solo home run.
“Everything is contagious in sports,” said DCC coach George Heigel. “The hitting was contagious for first two and half innings, then the errors were contagious in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. We made it interesting.
“Mo (Tyler) was throwing a bunch of curveballs throughout the first five innings, then i thought let’s start throwing her screwball and she was backing it up real good. Fortunately, the sixth and seventh innings she was able to get that screwball over, but she threw a ton of pitches.
“I was happy with bottom of our lineup again too. They stroked the ball well. Jessy Frank is really hitting it good, and Lauren Davidson had some nice hits today.”
Tyler made quick work of Leechburg in the first, recording a pair of strikeouts and catching a popup.
The Lady Cardinals then wasted little time grabbing the lead as they batted around in the bottom half, scoring seven runs on seven hits.
Risser jump-started things with a leadoff single and took second when the ball was bobbled in the outfield. She promptly stole third and scored on a sacrifice fly by Emma Suplizio.
Meholick kept things going with a single and stole second before scoring on a single by Shyanne Lundy, who took second on a throw home. Busatto followed with a RBI single of her own, while Melia Mitscavich reached on a fielder’s choice where everyone was safe.
Hoyt followed with an infield single on which a late throw went down the right-field line allowing Busatto and Mitskavich both to score to make it 5-0. Frank stepped in and blasted a double to deep center that plated Hoyt. Frank later scored on a groundout by Risser in her second at-bat of the inning to put DCC up 7-0.
Central worked out of a mini-jam in the second after a hit batter and single put runners on the corners. Tyler responded with two straight strikeouts before Meholick threw out Cibik on a double-steal attempt to end the inning.
Meholick then opened the bottom of the second with a bang, as she launched a long home run to left-center that hit the back fence of the stadium, keeping the ball from landing on Parkway Drive.
That spelled the end for Ritchie as Cibik came on in relief.
Lundy reached on an error as the first batter she faced. After a strikeout, Mitskavich smacked a RBI double, while Hoyt and Frank ripped back-to-back run-scoring doubles to make it 11-0.
Frank took third on a wild pitch before scoring on a groundout by Lauren Davidson. Two-out singles by Risser and Suplizio produced another run to put DCC up 13-0 after two innings.
Leechburg countered with a pair of runs in the third, getting a RBI single from McKenna Pierce and the second on a double steal where Meholick threw a runner out at second.
Central Catholic got one of those runs back in the bottom of the third.
The Lady Cardinals loaded the bases with one out on a Lundy walk, Busatto single and Hoyt walk. Frank then plated Lundy with a sac fly to center, but that’s all DCC got in the inning.
Holding a 14-2 lead, DCC’s Tyler made quick work of Leechburg in the fourth, while Cibik worked around a leadoff walk in the bottom half. The Lady Blue Devils then made things interesting with their seven-run fifth that featured seven hits and a pair of DCC trowing errors.
Ritchie, Bella Vozar and Madison Hanan all had RBI singles in the inning. Two more runs scored on a late throw to first on an infield single, while Olivia Shimer plated a pair of runs with a groundout.
The end result of the strange inning saw Leechburg pull within five runs at 14-9. The Lady Devils got no closer though, as Tyler found her groove again and worked around a pair of singles in the seventh.
Leechburg had two runners on base when Hoyt raced in from third to catch a short popup off the bat of Raypush to end the game.
‘It got a little scary there (in middle innings, but fortunately we hit real well up and down the lineup like we normally do,” said Heigel. “Then we started substitutions and you know how that goes. It’s tough to keep momentum.
“I never really experienced that a lot in softball, but that’s truly the way it was tonight. In other sports you see that all the time, where there is momentum, then things fade and get out of hand and the other team gets the momentum. That’s truly what happened today.”
With the win, DCC advances to play District 6 champ Glendale in the state quarterfinals on Thursday at a site and time to be determined. The Lady Vikings scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to come away with a thrilling 6-5 walk-off victory against WPIAL runner-up Union.
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 14,
LEECHBURG 9
Score by Innings
Leechburg 002 070 0 — 9
DCC 761 000 x — 14
Leechburg—9
Oliva Shimer 4112, McKenna Pierce ss 4121, Emma Ritchie p-1b 4121, Tatum Verner 3b 2100, Anna Cibik 1b-p 4010, Bella Vozar c 4121, Madison Hanan 2b 4111, Karli Mazak lf 4130, Skylyn Raypush rf 3220. Totals: 33-9-14-6.
DCC—14
Kayley Risser cf 4221, Emma Suplizio rf 1012, Eva Bloom ph-rf 1000, Mia Meholick c 4221, Shyanne Lundy 1b 3311, Chelsea Busatto lf 4121, Melia Mitskavich dp 3211, Emily Joseph ph 1000, Madison Hoyt 3b 3221, Jessy Frank ss 3223, Lauren Davidson 2b 4011, Savanah Morelli 2b 0000, Morgan Tyler p (flex) 0000. Totals: 31-14-14-12.
Errors: Leechburg 3, DCC 3. LOB: Leechburg 7, DCC 5. 2B: Hoyt, Frank 2. HR: Meholick. SF: Suplizio, Frank. HBP: Verner (by Tyler). SB: Shimer, Mazak 2; Risser 2, Meholick. CS: Cibik (by Meholick).
Pitching
Leechburg: Emma Ritchie-1+ IP, 9 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Anna Cibik-5 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 5 SO.
DCC: Morgan Tyler-7 IP, 14 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: Tyler. Losing pitcher: Ritchie.