DuBOIS — Coming off the program’s first trip to the state championship game, the DuBois Central Catholic softball opened preseason practices with high expectations of putting itself back in position to make a return trip to the Class A state finals at Penn State’s Beard Field.
Central Catholic lost three multi-year starters to graduation in Ashley Wruble (pitcher/second base), Alyssa Bittner (first base) and Carley Semancik (right field) from a squad that went 26-1 record on the field.
Wruble, the Tri-County Sunday/Courier Express Player of the Year the past two seasons. was a four-year starter along with Bittner, while Semancik started all three years she was at the varsity level.
Even with those losses, veteran DCC coach George Heigel was excited for the upcoming because of the large group of starters he welcomed back coupled with some younger players set to step in for those departed.
That excitement was unfortunately replaced by other emotions when the season was put on hold and school closed near the end of the second week of practice.
“We had a very good team coming back, and I have gone through a series of emotions since this has happened” said Heigel of the stoppage in sports. “Initially, I frustrated and mad. Then you sort of work yourself into acknowledging what has been done is appropriate.
“Then you start fading back into frustration before recognize the health of all kids and our general population is much more important than spring sports. As difficult as that is to accept, we have to accept it and hope, hope hope that we can get back and have some semblance of a season — how shortened it might be.
“That’s my hope, and we’re holding out hope.”
Should that return happen, the Lady Cardinals are certainly poised to make another postseason run — even with the losses of Wruble (.632, 55 hits, 46 RBIs, 47 runs 23 extra base hits), Semancik (.488, 39 hits, 35 RBIs, 37 runs, 15 extra-base hits) and Bittner (.400, 32 hits, 22 RBIs, 24 runs, 7 doubles).
“Ashley will be tough bat to replace, and other two will be tough to replace too,” said Heigel. “But, we have younger kids who are ready to step up and be able fill those positions. I feel we definitely could be better defensively this year, and maybe eve hit a little better from an average stand point.”
Heigel’s strong group of returnees is led by seniors Shayleigh Gulvas (.475, 45 hits, 34 RBIs, 46 runs, 14 extra-base hits), Jordan Kosko (.418, 28 hits, 30 RBIs, 32 runs, 13 extra-base hits) and Maia Cogley (.515, 35 hits, 24 RBIs, 29 runs).
Gulvas, a Class A Second team All-State selection a year ago, was returning at shortstop, while Kosko was back to patrol center field. Cogley, who split time between the outfield and infield as a junior, was set to move back to second base full-time.
Beyond those three, DCC also is returning two other First Team All-State players in junior catcher Mia Meholick (.494, 43 hits, 41 RBIs, 37 runs, 23 extra-base hits) and sophomore third baseman Avery Sickeri (.549, 45 hits, 33 RBIs, 47 runs, 15 extra-base hits).
“We had another really good offseason and had great participation in weight room and open gyms well attended leading up to the start of practice,” said Heigel. “We were getting good leadership from our three seniors. Obviously, Shay is one of the better shortstops in the state, and Jordy is a 3-year starter who was ready to blossom.
“I hope like heck those three get an opportunity to play, along with all the girls. You have Mia Meholick who is also one of the best catchers in the state and is already getting a ton of calls (from college coaches), and Avery Sickeri is one of the best third baseman in this half of the state at least.”
As for some of the holes left by the departed seniors, junior Shyanne Lundy (.575, 23 hits, 13 RBIs) was set to step in at first base, while sophomore Madison Hoyt had locked down right field. Hoyt was 3-for-5 in limited hitting action last year.
As for left field, there was still a battle ongoing to fill Cogley’s shoes there when practices were halted. That battled featured juniors Chelsea Busatto (.500, 23 hits, 23 RBIs, 16 runs) and Emily Joseph and sophomore Emma Suplizio. Joseph (1-for-5) and Suplizio (2-for-8) also saw limited action at the plate.
As for the circle, sophomore Morgan Tyler returns after splitting with Wruble (13-1, 1.79 ERA in 58 2/3 innings) a year ago. She went 10-0 with a 1.43 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 69 innings. Sickeri and Hoyt, who went 3-0 and combined to throw 12 1/3 innings in 2019, will also see action.
Everyone knew Mo Tyler would be our No. 1, but our 2 and 3 were really coming along,” said Heigel. “Hoyt and Avery were throwing the ball well both picked up 2-3 MPH on their speed.
“I thought we could have gone with same scenario as last year where we started a different pitcher, then brought in Mo. I think that was very effective last year because Ashley and Mo were 2 different pitchers (style-wise). We may not have that big of a variance this year, but it’s still easier to go through a lineup once or twice instead of three or four times.”
Heigel again is assisted by Ed Gulvas, Michelyn Gulvas, Chris Nasuti, Jamie Meholick, Mark Hoyt and Dom Suplizio — with Joe Jacob coming on board to help with the JV team.
For now, Heigel and his players are in a holding pattern — hoping the current situation turns the corner so semblance of a season can be played.
ROSTER
Seniors: Maia Cogley, Shayleigh Gulvas, Jordan Kosko. Juniors: Chelsea Busatto, Emily Joseph, Natasha Kunselman, Shyanne Lundy, Mia Meholick. Sophomores: Madison Hoyt, Savannah Morelli, Avery Sickeri, Emma Suplizio, Morgan Tyler. Freshmen: Eva Bloom, Faith Jacob, Megan Pittsley, Rose Whipple.