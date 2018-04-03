DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic softball team rallied from 2-0 deficits in each of its first two games of the season to come away with victories, but the Lady Cardinals made sure no comeback was needed Monday in a 6-1 win against Brookville at DuBois City Park.
Central Catholic made a key defensive play in the top of the first inning before scoring twice in the bottom half. Those two runs proved to be enough for starter Ashley Wruble, who tossed a complete game two-hitter.
Wruble allowed one unearned run while striking out seven and walking two. She also had five assists and one putout on defense to help her own cause.
Central got Wruble three big insurances run in the fourth before each team pushed a run across in the fifth to set the eventual final.
Wruble led the offensive attack, going 2-for-3 with a RBI and run scored. Maia Cogley also had two hits and a run scored. Shayleigh Gulvas had a RBI triple in the first, while Alyssa Bittner had a clutch two-run single in the fourth. Carley Semancik followed that hit with a run-scoring single of her own.
“We put the ball in play hard three times I think, and we had clutch hits from Alyssa Bittner and Carley Semancik to score runs, and Shay (Gulvas) had a big hit early in the game,” said DCC coach George Heigel. “Defensively, we made some plays in the infield and Ashley made a couple nice plays on mound to help herself out.
“I thought both pitchers pitched well. (Carlie) McManigle changed speeds well and got the ball on the outside part of the plate and we just didn’t hit it real hard. We didn’t look real sharp offensively, but we won and now we have three games in. That’s another good thing.”
Brookville, which stepped on a field for the time Monday, tried to make some noise in the top of the first. Aleah Ames was hit by a pitch to open the game. She went to second on a groundout and third when Carlie McManigle reached on a dropped third strike.
Then with two outs, Brookville coach Carl McManigle tried a delay stay of home with Ames. Central Catholic was alert to the play and got Ames caught in a rundown, with Wruble applying the tag to end the inning.
The Lady Cardinals capitalized on that defensive play by scoring twice in the bottom of the first to grab the lead.
Jordy Kosko reached on a bunt single to lead of the inning, then quickly stole second. She scored from there on a one-out triple to left-center by Gulvas, who later raced home on a wild pitch to make it 2-0.
Brookville got its leadoff hitter on the third (single by Emily Kramer) and fourth (walk by Lauren Hergert) innings, but both runners were stranded in scoring position.
McManigle retired DCC in order in the second and third but wasn’t as fortunate in the fourth.
Wruble and Mia Meholick got things rolling with back-to-back infield singles with one out. Wruble went first to third on Meholick’s flare on the infield, with Meholick ending up at second on a throw back across the diamond.
Bittner then singled to center, scoring both Wruble and Meholick. Michaela Armanini came on to pinch run for Bittner and promptly stole second before scoring on a single to right by Semancik to make it 5-0.
Brookville countered with its lone run in the top of the fifth.
Marcy Schindler reached on a leadoff error and a later scored on a groundout. Central Catholic got that run right back in the bottom of the fifth as Wruble singled home Cogley. The Lady Cardinals then loaded the bases, but McManigle got two straight outs to strand all three runners.
“I’m not going to take anything away from Ashley because she’s a good pitcher,” said Carl McManigle. “But, this was the first live pitching we’ve seen so far, and this was our first time outside so far this season.
“So, I’m very happy with what my girls have done. We put the ball in play. That first inning, I was just trying to catch them off guard and do something a little different (delayed steal), and they came up to the task on that play on defense.”
Central Catholic (3-0) is scheduled to travel to Johnsonburg on Wednesday, while Brookville plays at Brockway on Friday.
