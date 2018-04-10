DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic softball team ran its record to 5-0 on the seaso with a lopsided 23-1, 3-inning win against Brockway on a snowy Monday afternoon at DuBois City Park.
A young Brockway squad playing its first game of the season managed just one hit against the DCC duo of Ashley Wruble and Carley Semancik.
Wruble started and tossed two scoreless, no-hit innings before Brockway scored its lone run of the game against Semancik in the third.
Mackenzie Overbeck plated that run when she singled home Morgan Lindemuth, who had reached on a fielder’s choice.
Brockway had two one runner in two innings against Wruble — a walk by Lindemuth to lead off the game.
Meanwhile, DCC pounded out 16 hits in two innings — scoring 13 runs in the first and 10 more in the second — on its way to the mercy-rule victory.
Four different Lady Cardinals enjoyed multi-hit games.
Mia Meholick led that group with a 3-for-5 day that featured a triple, five RBIs and three runs scored. Wruble was 3-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and three runs
Maia Cogley and Gabby Sabatose each went 2-for-2 with two runs scored for DCC. Cogley ripped two doubles while knocking in three runs, while Sabatose had a double and two RBIs.
Semancik added a two-run home run, the second DCC has hit at the new Challenger Field. Wruble hit the first in the team’s season opener.
Both teams are back in action Wednesday.
Central Catholic hosts Sheffield for a doubleheader starting at 3 p.m., while Brockway travels to Johnsonburg.
