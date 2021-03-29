KARNS CITY — The DuBois Central Catholic softball team opened its season with a bang, scoring six runs in the top of the first inning en route to a 15-5, 5-inning victory at Karns City Saturday despite not practicing all week with the school holding virtual classes because of COVID-19 concerns.
The Lady Cardinals used the long ball to capture the win, with the trio of Chelsea Busatto, Mia Meholick and Madison Hoyt all launching home runs as part of a 14-hit attack.
Two of those home runs came in the first inning as DCC set the tone from the get-go.
Freshman Kayley Risser led off the game with a single to left and later scored DCC’s first run of the season on a one-out single by Shyanne Lundy. Busatto followed with a homer to right that scored Lundy and Meholick, who had walked in front of Lundy’s hit, to quickly make it 4-0.
The Lady Cardinals weren’t finishing in the inning though.
Emma Suplizio kept things going with a two-out single that brought Hoyt to the plate, and she deposited a pitch over the fence in center for a two-run bomb that put DCC up 6-0.
Karns City got a run back in the second against starter DCC starter Morgan Tyler before the Lady Cardinals pushed three more runs across in the fourth.
Meholick had a RBI double in the inning, while Busatto plated a run with a single. Busatto finished 3-for-4 and was a triple shy of the cycle while driving in four runs.
Karns City got a solo homer of its own the bottom of the fourth, only to watch DCC put up a six-spot in the fifth to put the 10-run mercy rule into play as it took a 15-2 lead.
Suplizio led off the inning with a double and later scored on an error. Risser added a RBI single, before she and Jessy Frank, who singled herself, scored on a three-run homer by Meholick that capped the Lady Cardinals’ scoring.
Meholick was 2-for-3 with the a double, homer and four RBIs. Risser added three hits and three runs scored, while Syplizio was 2-for-3 with the double and two runs.
Trailing by 13 runs, Karns City didn’t go quietly in the bottom of the fifth and pushed three runs across, but Tyler stopped the damage there to end the game via the mercy rule.
Tyler went the distance in the circle to get the win. She allowed five runs, four earned, on five hits while striking out eight and walking give.
Central Catholic is back in action today at Elk County Catholic.
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 15,
KARNS CITY 5, 5 innings
Score by Innings
DCC 600 36 — 15
Karns City 010 13 — 5
DuBois Central Catholic—15
Kaylee Risser cf 3331, Jessy Frank ss 4210, Mia Meholick c 3324, Shyanne Lundy 1b 4112, Chelsea Busatto lf 4134, Lauren Davidson 2b 3000, Rose Whipple ph 1010, Emma Suplizio rf 3220, Madison Hoyt 3b 3212, Emily Joseph dp 1000, Eva Bloom dp 0000, Melia Mitskavich dp 1101, Morgan Tyler p (flex) 0000. Totals: 30-15-14-14.
Karns City—5
King lf 3110, Milochick ss 0100, Dunn c 3110, Fox cf 2000, McMillen 3b 2000, Walker ph 0000, M. Patton p-1b 2111, Taylor ph 0100, S. Patton 2b-1b 2000, Fox 1000, Whitmire p-2b 3010, Polczynski rf 2000. Totals: 20-5-4-1.
Errors: DCC 2, K. City 4. 2B: Busatto, Meholick, Suplizio. HR: Busatto, Meholick, Hoyt; M. Patton. SB: Meholick; Milochick, Taylor. CS: Suplizio (by Dunn).
Pitching
DCC: Morgan Tyler-5 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 8 SO.
K. City: M.Patton-1 2/3 P, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Whitmire-3 1/3 IP, 8 H, 9 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Tyler. Losing pitcher. M. Patton.
Friday,
Bellefonte 19,
DuBois 1, 4 innings
DuBOIS — The DuBois softball team got off to a rough start to its season Friday with a 19-1, 4-inning loss to Bellefonte at Heindl Field.
Bellefonte took a 4-0 lead into the fourth when it exploded for 15 runs to the put the 15-run mercy rule into play.
Lady Raider pitcher Lexi Rogers then took a perfect game into the bottom of the fourth, having struck out five of the nine lady Beavers she faced the first time through the lineup.
Rogers got the first out in the fourth before Lauren Walker broke up the perfect game bid with a double. She then swiped third before scoring on a single by Morgan Pasternak. Saige Weible then followed with a single of her own, but Rogers promptly ended DuBois’ rally there with a pair of strikeouts to end the game.
The Lady Beavers were scheduled to play at Philipsburg-Osceola today, but that game has been postponed because P-O doesn’t have school as the final day of a COVID closure.
DuBois is now off until next Monday (April 6) when it travels to St. Marys.