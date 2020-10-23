DuBOIS — DuBois Central Catholic was unable to overcome a handful of lengthy service runs by visiting Curwensville as it suffered a 25-11, 25-16, 18-25, 25-17 loss on Senior Night at Varischetti Sports Complex Thursday night.
The Lady Cardinals honored their lone senior in Erin Maloney prior to the match.
The Lady Golden Tide finished the match with seven runs of at least four points, while DCC had just three runs of four or more points at the service line.
For the Lady Cardinals, one of those runs came early in the opening set, as Faith Jacob went on a four-point run behind a pair of aces and a Madison Hoyt kill following a kill by Hoyt to help give DCC its first advantage of the match at 6-5.
Hoyt finished with a team-high seven kills, while also leading the Lady Cardinals with seven service points.
With the hosts holing a 7-6 edge, Allison Hess pulled Curwensville even with a kill, sending Erica Buck to the line, as she won seven points in a row, aided by back-to-back aces and a kill from Bella Guthrie, to give the Lady Tide a commanding 14-7 edge.
The visitors eventually finished off the set behind a pair of four-point runs, the first coming from Erica Linsenbigler, which included two aces and a kill and block from Alyssa Bakaysa.
Emma Caldwell then finished of the 25-11 opening set win with a run of four points of her own, sparking the run with an ace while Janessa Snyder added a kill to help close out the commanding victory.
The Lady Cardinals led in the early portions of the second set thanks to a three-point run behind a pair of aces from Hoyt.
Jacob would record a block to give DCC a 9-5 edge before a side out swung the service back to the Lady Golden Tide.
A pair of aces and a five-point run from Hess, sparked by a Guthrie kill, gave Curwensville an 11-9 edge.
DuBois Central Catholic tied the set at 11 on a service fault and a Morgan Tyler block off of a Savannah Morelli service, before Curwensville pulled back in front and led the remainder of the set.
The Lady Cardinals kept things close as they would later face just a two-point deficit at 17-15 before the visitors pulled away, closing the set on an 8-1 run.
Erica Buck sparked the run with a block before heading to the service line and rattling off five straight points with an ace and a kill by Hess to start the run.
An ace by Hess, which tipped off the top of the net and fell to the floor, finished off the 25-16 win to give Curwensville a commanding 2-0 set lead.
After a side out gave the Lady Tide an early edge in the third set, a side out evened the set at one and sent Morgan Tyler to the line for DCC.
Tyler won six points in a row behind two aces to give the Lady Cardinals a lead they would hold the remainder of the set to scathe off the sweep and force a fourth set.
Curwensville made a few runs in the late portions of the set, but was never able to take the lead back, or even pull even.
The final push by the Lady Tide came when a service point by Linsenbigler cut the deficit to 21-18 before a net violation gave DCC a point and sent Morelli to the line.
Morelli put together a three-point run to finish off the set, as the run started with an ace before Jacob and Tyler recorded back-to-back blocks to close out the 25-18 win.
The fourth set was tightly contested early, before Curwensville began to pull away in the middle portions on its way to closing out the four-set victory.
Snyder gave the Lady Golden Tide a 7-3 edge on a four-point service run, before Hoyt responded with a five-point run for DCC to put the hosts up 9-7.
Taylor Luzier responded with a run of five points of her own to give the visitors the lead back for good.
The Lady Cardinals final push came when a Morelli service point cut the deficit to 16-14 before Curwensville closed out the set and the match on a 9-3 run, as back-to-back aces by Luzier closed out the win.
DuBois Central Catholic returns to the court today as it visits Sheffield.