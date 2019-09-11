BROCKWAY — The DuBois Central Catholic volleyball team captured its second win in as many nights, sweeping host Brockway Tuesday night to even its record at 2-2 on the young season.
The pace of the match made it a struggle for either side to get into an offensive rhythm in the first set and half, and DCC proved to be the team to make less errors and eventually get its offense going from there to come away with the 25-15, 25-15, 25-12 victory.
Serving proved to be a big difference in the match.
Central Catholic finished the night nearly even at the line with 10 missed serves and nine aces, but seven of those missing came in the opening set.
The Lady Cardinals did a better job keeping their serves in play over the final two sets and won a lot of easy points against a Lady Rover squad that struggled in serve-receive. Brockway also had just three aces compared to eight missed serves.
Avery Sickeri led the DCC offense with a match-high 12 points, including a nine-point run in the second set. She was one of six Lady Cardinals with four or more points.
Jordy Kosko added nine points, while libero Shayleigh Gulvas had seven. Hannah Holdren and Allie Pittsley each added five points, with Maia Cogley chipping in four.
Sickeri, Gulvas and Pittsley each had two kills.
“We played well against Kane (loss last week) and against Union (win Monday), but this was a slower game,” said DCC coach Ted Fitzer. “We got some big hits with Bella (Mangiantini) and Jordy (Kokso), but really it was about winning points. There was some nice play, but they (Brockway) were scrappy and went after a lot of points.
“The first game we struggled with seven missed serves, but after that I told them to just get them in and play our game, and they did that. I thought our back row played well and passed well, which something we’re really improving on.”
The first set opened as a back-and-forth battle with the score tied 6-6 after 12 points. That’s when DCC seized control of the set, as four-point run by Holdren and three points from Kosko gave the Lady Cardinals a 14-8 advantage.
Brockway never recovered from that spurt, with DCC eventually winning the set 25-15. Lady Cardinal Martina Swalligan scored two late points to make it 21-13 before back-to-back points from Kosko finished off the game.
The second set went much the same way, as Sickeri’s nine-point service run turned a 5-4 DCC lead into a commanding 14-4 advantage. Sickeri had two aces during her run, while Swalligan recorded a kill.
Brockway countered with a sideout and two points by Natane Isabella, but DCC didn’t let the Lady Rovers back into the game as they countered with a sideout of their own and three points from Erin Maloney to make it 18-7.
Brockway responded with a sideout and a three-point spurt from Lexi Gorham, but that only delayed the inevitable as DCC went to win the set by the score of 25-15 again. Gorham led Brockway with six service points.
The third set saw DCC get yet another big service run — this one five straight points by Allie Pittsley — to turn a slim 6-4 lead into an 11-5 advantage. Pittsley had a pair of aces in the spurt, while Holdren had a kill.
Central Catholic kept the pressure on from there, using a strong finishing push to complete the three-game sweep with a 25-12 win in the third set. Kosko (3), Cogley (2) and Gulvas (4) all had multiple-point service stints to help finish off the sweep.
Gulvas scored the final four points, while Bella Mangiantini and Jules Stine each had two kills during that closing stretch. Mangiantini had four of her five kills in the final set. Stine finished with four kills.
“We’ve been struggling with serve-receive, and you can’t do anything if you’re doing that because it all starts with a pass,” said Brockway coach Sam Maze. “It’s killing us right now. And, our serving mistakes are hurting us too.
“You can’t have those at this level. You have to get the ball over and let the other team make the mistakes. Right now, we need to find that one leader to get things started.”
Both teams are back in action Thursday at home.
Central Catholic hosts DuBois Area, while Brockway (0-3) welcomes Elk County Catholic.