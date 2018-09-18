DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic volleyball team overcame a slow start to sweep North Clarion, 25-18, 25-11, 25-22 Monday at the Varischetti Sports Complex.
In the opening set, North Clarion jumped out to an 8-3 lead behind a pair of three-point runs.
The Lady Cardinals (2-3) then cut the She-Wolves’ advantage down to 8-7 behind four-point service run by Alyssa Bittner.
North Clarion responded with a run of tits own, with Sara Aaron winning six points in a row, including an ace to put the She-Wolves up 15-8.
Aaron’s next serve led to a long rally, as Gabby Sabatose ended the rally with a kill, which turned out to be a huge momentum swing for the home team.
“We came out kinda flat and then they started playing like I know they can play,” said DCC head coach Ted Fitzer. “It was great they came back and won that first set, second set we dominated, then the third set we played back-and-forth.”
Martina Swalligan then won six service points in a row for the Lady Cardinals, including three aces on the run to tie the set at 15-15.
Sabatose and Carley Semancik each had a kill during the six-point run.
After the teams exchanged the serve back-and-forth, the two sides found themselves tied 18-18 in the opening set.
A kill by Bittner brought the serve back to DCC’s side, as Shayleigh Gulvas headed to the service line for the Lady Cardinals.
The junior recorded seven service points in a row, finishing the set off with one of her three aces during the run to put the Lady Cardinals ahead 1-0.
Bittner had three kills in the big run to close out the set, while Jordy Kosko added one kill.
Bittner finished with nine kills in the match to lead all players, while Kosko added the second highest kill total for DCC with five.
The Lady Cardinals continued their strong play into the second set, as four service points by Ashley Wruble put them ahead 4-0 and they held the lead the entire set.
Semancik added a run of four points in the set, while Wruble and Bella Mangiantini had runs of three points apiece later in the set as DCC finished off North Clarion 25-11 to take a 2-0 set advantage.
The third set saw the She-Wolves take an early 7-3 advantage, before a four point run by Maia Cogley, finished off by a kill from Kosko put DCC ahead 10-9.
Cogley finished with a team-high nine service points for the Lady Cardinals, while Gulvas added eight and Wruble finished the match with seven.
Swalligan (6), Bittner (5) and Kosko (5) also had strong nights at the service line for DCC.
After North Clarion regained the lead in the third set at 11-10, a kill by Kosko tied the set and brought the serve back to DCC.
Kosko then headed to the service line, where the junior won five points in a row, including a pair of aces to give DCC a 16-11 advantage.
The She-Wolves would not go down without a fight, as DCC saw their lead cut to 20-19 later in the set.
A kill by Sabatose ended the North Clarion rally, as a pair of service points from Cogley and two kills from Kosko closed out the set at 25-22 to finish off the sweep for the Lady Cardinals.
“I was happy with the three-set victory, you can’t complain about that,” Fitzer said.
The match was DCC’s first time back in action after being swept on the road against DuBois Thursday, as the Lady Cardinals bounced back in a big way with a sweep of their own.
“The girls didn’t have their heads down, they came out and played aggressive and I was happy to see that,” Fitzer said.
DuBois Central Catholic hits the road today for a match against Curwensville at 7:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.