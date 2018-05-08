BROCKWAY — The DuBois Central Catholic baseball team used a late surge to pull away from Brockway and spoil the Rovers’ Senior Day festivities Monday with a 10-4 victory.
Brockway led 3-2 after one innning, and the teams were tied at 4-4 after three complete. That’s when the Cardinals started to pull away.
Central Catholic regained the lead with a pair of runs in the fourth before adding four huge insurance runs in the sixth to come away with the six-run victory to improve to 11-4 on the season.
Dom Torretti put together a strong all-around day for DCC. He was 4-for-4 with three RBIs and also notched the win after throwing the first five innings. The righty allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits while striking out four and walking two.
Teammate Anthony Kness enjoyed a 2-for-3 day at the plate, knocking in three runs, while Tyler McIntosh and Thomas Grecco also had two hits for the Cardinals.
Peter Downer and Kness tossed a scoreless sixth and seventh, respectively, in relief of Torretti to finish off the victory.
“Brockway came out and competed,” said DCC coach Adam Fox. “I give them credit. They did the same thing the first game. You have come ready to play, especially here where it’s unfamilar territory.
“They (Rovers) came out and matched is run for run, and I was getting a little nervous there a little bit. But, the boys showed up and they stayed with it. We got timely hits, and our pitchers came in a threw strikes and our defense made some plays.
“We made a few mistakes out there, but we battled though it and came back and we got the ‘W.’ That’s all that matters.”
Central Catholic jumped on the board with two runs in the top of the first.
McIntosh led off the game with a single, then stole second. Brockway starter Angelo Inzana retired the next two hitters, but Garrett Prosper reached on an error to extend the inning.
That miscue proved costly as Torretti and Kness followed with back-to-back RBI singles to give DCC the early lead.
Brockway (4-7) answered right back with three runs in the bottom of the inning.
Torretti retired the leadoff man, but three straight singles by Zane Puhala, Matt Clark and Tino Inzana produced the Rovers’ first run, with Puhala scoring on Inzana’s hit.
Angelo Inzana then plated Clark on a groundout before Tino Inzana came home on a two-out error to put Brockway up 3-2.
Brockway put two runners in scoring position with two outs in the second but couldn’t score, then watched as DCC pushed two across in the third in a RBI single by Torretti and Kness sac fly.
The Rovers quickly tied the game at 4-4 in the bottom of the third when Angelo Inzana ripped a leadoff triple to right and scored on a groundout by Dom Inzana.
The see-saw battle continued in the fourth as DCC regained the lead with a pair of runs.
McIntosh got things started with a one-out single. He took second on a wild pitch and scored on a double to center by Brandon Walker. Angelo Inzana’s day ended two hitters later when he walked Prosper to put runners on the corners with two outs.
Torretti greeted reliever Cam Baka with a single that plated Walker to put DCC up 6-4.
The Cardinals never relinquished that lead, all but putting the game away with their four-run sixth.
Central loaded the bases with one out on a fielder’s choice, infield single buy Prosper and single to center by Torretti. Kness then bat out an infield single that chased home Thomas Grecco. Prosper also scored when a late throw to first was off the mark.
Noah Bloom then reached on another error that scored a run, while Damon Foster plated the final run of the game on a groundout.
Brockway had its chance to over the final innings but stranded two runners on base in both the fifth and sixth innings before Kness retired the side in order in the seventh to end things.
Prior to the game, Brockway honored its four seniors — Baka, Angelo Inzana, Zach Foradori and Pierce Yahner.
“When you give that team more than three outs in an inning, they’re going to put runs on the board,” said Rovers coach Terry Moore. “And, that’s what happened today. We had a chance to make a play, and it just didn’t happen today.
“It was nice to honor the seniors, and we have four of them this year. Three of them have been playing since they were freshmen, and I want to thank Angelo, Cam and Zach. They have given a lot to the program. Pierce came out this year, and the guys have been a joy to be around.”
Central Catholic, which its game Wednesday against Greensburg Central Catholic cancelled, travels to Elk County Catholic Thursday.
Brockway is back at it today at Johnsonburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.