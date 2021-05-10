DuBOIS — Saturday produced a Senior Day to remember for the DuBois Central Catholic softball team, as the Lady Cardinals used a huge surge in the fourth and fifth innings to capture a 10-0, 5-inning mercy rule victory against Otto-Eldred in a matchup of two of the top teams in Class A in District 9.
Central Catholic honored its four seniors — Mia Meholick, Shyanne Lundy Chelsea Busatto and Emily Joseph — prior to the game, then that quartet went out and helped the Lady Cardinals hand Otto-Eldred (11-1) its first loss of the season.
Busatto enjoyed the biggest day of the four, going 2-for-4 with three RBIs while ending the game in the bottom of the fifth with a walk-off single that scored Emma Suplizio with DCC’s 10th run. Busatto’s hit would have gone for extra bases and plated one more run had the game not ended via the mercy rule when Suplizio crossed home.
Lady Cardinal freshman Kayley Risser also had a big day at the plate and finished 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs. Suplizio and Melia Mitskavich also had two hits a piece for DCC.
Madison Hoyt, making her 10th straight start in the circle, tossed a two-hit shutout to get the win as the Lady Cardinals improved to 13-2. She struck out four and walked three.
Hoyt and Otto starter Abby Wolfe matched zeroes through the first three innings.
Hoyt worked out of a mini-jam in the first, stranding a pair of runners, then left two more Lady Terrors on base in the second. Wolfe stranded a runner in scoring position in the first and second before leaving the bases loaded in the third.
Central finally broke through in the fourth when Otto made a switch in the circle to open the inning and brought in Brianna Heller. Once DCC scored, the runs continued to come. The Lady Cardinals pushed six across the plate in the fourth before ending the game with four more in the fifth.
Melia Mitskavich got things started in the fourth with a leadoff single against Heller. After Wolfe recorded a strikeout, Lydia Morgan came on to run for Mitskavich before Eva Bloom drew a walk.
Wolfe then got another strikeout as she looked to keep DCC off the scoreboard. However, Risser came delivered a clutch two-out, two-run triple to right-center field. Otto catcher Katie Sheeler then tried to pick Risser off third, but her throw went off the glove of the third baseman and into shallow left field.
Risser broke for the plate, not realizing shortstop Emmalee Sheeler had backed up the play. Otto then got Risser caught in a rundown, but the Lady Cardinal eventually slid safely into home to make it 3-0.
Suplizio kept the inning going with a walk and promptly stole second and went to third when the throw went into center field. Meholick then walked herself and kept running. Otto tried to get Meholick at second, which allowed Suplizio to swipe home on the play for a 4-0 lead. Meholick wound up at third.
Lundy followed with DCC’s third straight free pass before Busatto smacked a single to left to plate Meholick. Mitskavich then reached on a fielder’s choice that Otto had an error on, a miscue that allowed Lundy to score to make it 6-0.
Hoyt quickly pitched a 1-2-3 top of the fifth before her offense finished off the win in the bottom half of the inning.
Hoyt led off with a single to jump-start the rally, while Jessy Frank followed with a bunt single. Risser smacked a single to left two batters later to score Hoyt, taking second on the throw home.
Suplizio followed with a walk to load the bases with one out before Heller got Meholick to foul out near the DCC dugout. No one covered the plate on the play, though, and Frank sprinted home from third on what turned into a sacrifice fly for Meholick.
Otto then had two missed throws in both directions around home plate that allowed Risser to score from second to put DCC on the verge of victory at 9-0. Suplizio moved all the way to third during that sequence and scored two batters later on Busatto’s walk-off single to left.
Central Catholic returns to action today with a game at Redbank Valley.
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 10,
OTTO-ELDRED 0, 5 innings
Score by Innings
Oto 000 00 — 0
DCC 000 64 — 10
Otto-Eldred—0
Katie Sheeler c 3010, Emmalee Sheeler ss 3000, Abby Wolfe p 3010, Reilly Raught cf 1000, Kayley Heller 1b 2000, Brianna Heller 3b-p 2000, Kate Rhinehart lf-3b 2000, Edahlia Sebastian dp 1000, Kyla Andreano 2b 1000, Kaylee Rhinehart rf (flex) 0000. Totals: 18-0-2-0.
DuBois Central Catholic—10
Kayley Risser cf 4223, Emma Suplizio 23b 220, Mia Meholick c 3110, Shyanne Lundy 1b 1200, Chelsea Busatto lf 4023, Melia Mitskavich dp 3020, Lydia Morgan pr 0100, Madison Hoyt p 2110, Rose Whipple ph 1000, Jessy Frank ss 2110, Eva Bloom ph 0100, Lauren Davidson 2b 2000, Savanah Morelli ph 1000, Emily Joseph rf (flex) 0000. Totals: 25-11-11-6.
Errors: Otto 2, DCC 1. LOB: Otto 6, DCC 6. 3B: Risser. HBP: Lundy (by Wolfe).
Pitching
Otto: Abby Wolfe-3 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO, 1 HB; Brianna Heller-1 2/3 IP, 7 H, 10 R, 9 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
DCC: Madison Hoyt-5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 4 SO.
Winning pitcher: Hout. Losing pitcher: Wolfe.