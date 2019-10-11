DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic volleyball team hosted Brockway Thursday night for its annual Pink Game, the Lady Rovers gave the Lady Cardinals all they could handle in the first two sets.
The more experienced Lady Cardinals found a way to win those two games (25-17, 25-23) before running away from Brockway in the third set, 25-12, thanks to the strong serving of Avery Sickeri. The Lady Cardinal recorded 10 of her match-high 15 service points in the final set,
The win was a nice bounce back for DCC and moved the Lady Cardinals back over the .500 mark at 8-7. Punxsy came into the game fresh off tough five-set loss Tuesday night against Punxsutawney at the Varischetti Sports Complex. The Lady Chucks won the fifth set, 15-13, that night.
“First off, it’s nice when two teams can come together and not worry about opponents and have a Pink Night like this. So, that was a good thing,” said DCC coach Ted Fitzer. We didn’t play our best, but they (girls) found a way to win all three (sets).
“They played really well Tuesday and that was a tough loss (against Punxsy). And, it was good to get a win and bounce back from that. Tonight, we missed some serve and Brockway stuck with us.
“You have give them (Brockway) some credit for playing tough. They were scrappy the first two games, but iIfelt we served better in the third game, and Avery (Sickeri) had a nice run for us in that set.”
Brockway jumped out to an early 3-1 lead on a pair of service points by Madison Marzullo and a sideout, only to see DCC go on top 4-3 on a pair of aces by Shayleigh Gulvas. The teams then traded sideouts before DCC’s Jordy Kosko put together four straight points to put her team up 12-8. Kosko had eight points.
Brockway didn’t go away though and battled back into the set, getting within a point at 14-13. A sideout and two aces by Sickeri quickly made it 17-13, but the Lady Rovers responded with a sideout of their own and three points by Bailey Allison to pull even at 17-17.
A kill by Kosko gave DCC a sideout and the lead (18-17) before Maia Cogley ripped off seven straight points to give the Lady Cardinals the first set, 25-17. Cogley had four aces during that closing stretch, which accounted for all of her scoring on the night.
The second set saw DCC jump out to a quick 5-1 lead on two points each by Martina Swalligan and Gulvas. Central Catholic maintained that cushion through several rotations before a three-point stint by Marzullo that featured a pair of aces jump-started the Lady Rovers.
Three more points by Natalie Wilson Brockway’s next serve put the Lady Rovers up 15-14. Brockway pushed that advantage to three (19-16) shortly thereafter on back-to-back points by Allison.
Central Catholic pulled even at 20-20 a pair of Sickeri points, then after the teams traded sideouts, Marzullo recorded an ace to give Brockway a two-point lead at 23-11 and put the Lady Rovers on the verge of winning their first set of the year. Marzullo posted a team-high six points.
Fitzer called timeout after the ace, a move that paid dividends as DCC one the ensuing point wen a ball dropped on the Brockway side during a rally.
Gulvas then rattled off three straight points at the line to rally the Lady Cardinals for a 25-23 win. Gulvas finished with nine points.
The loss seemed to take the wind out of the Lady Rovers’ sails, as DCC sprinted out to a 10-2 lead in the third set on the strength of a seven-point service run by Sickeri that featured four aces. The Lady Cardinals finished with 20 aces as a team but also missed 12 serves.
Kosko added three straight aces later in the set, while Swalligan and Gulvas also recorded aces to push the lead to 21-11. Sickeri eventually finished off the set, and the sweep, with the final three points of the night.
“We were right there the first two sets, and that’s where I’m finding a wall and we just can’t get past that (to win sets),” said Brockway coach Sam Maze. “I don’t know what it is. We just seem to struggle at that point. They keep fighting, and that’s all we can ask of them.”
Central Catholic is back action Tuesday at DuBois Area, while Brockway is at the Kane Tournament Saturday.