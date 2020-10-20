DuBOIS — A couple late flurries by the DuBois Central Catholic High School volleyball team may have closed the gap but it certainly wasn’t enough to overcome a big effort from Clearfield as the Lady Bison pulled off a three-set, 25-20, 25-22, 25-19, sweep Monday.
Clearfield brought its ‘A’ game at the net and it showed as it held a better than 2-1 advantage in kills.
Paige Rhine led the Lady Bison with 13 kills while Ruby Singleton ended with seven and Morgan Cheek came in with five.
Clearfield came out swinging in the opening set and picked up a 7-0 lead on a side out and six-straight service points from Lauren Ressler before DCC could find itself.
A three-point service run, with a pair of aces, by Madison Hoyt got the Lady Cardinals back to within three before losing the serve.
The Lady Bison kept the pressure at the net going and eventually pulled ahead by seven, 17-10.
Central Catholic closed to within five before Alaina Fedder came to the line and dropped in three points to put Clearfield on the brink at 24-15.
The Lady Cardinals showed that they weren’t quite done as a side out and four consecutive service points from Alyssa Johnston made it a 24-20 game.
However, a final side out ended the rally and gave Clearfield the 25-20 victory.
The second set was much like the first as the Lady Bison played fairly strong at the net early and moved ahead 12-5.
A three-point run by Erin Maloney eventually closed the gap to three, 13-10.
While neither side was terribly effective over the next several turns at the line, Clearfield was able to get the better of the exchange and again pull out to a 24-17 lead.
That brought Maloney back to the line where she nailed five-straight points to make it a 24-22 contest.
But, that was again as close as DCC got to the lead as a side out ended the contest, 25-22.
The final set saw the Lady Cardinals take the early lead, going up by as many as four at 8-4. before Clearfield chipped away.
While the Lady Bison tied the set and went ahead, the lead traded hands several times over the next few services before knotting a final time at 18-18.
After that, it was all Clearfield as the Lady Bison outscored DCC 7-1 the rest of the way to finish off the sweep.
Central Catholic will now host Curwensville Thursday.