BROCKWAY — DuBois Central Catholic pulled away with a six-run sixth inning to secure a 9-1 win over A-C Valley in the District 9 Class A third-place game Wednesday.
With the win, DCC earns a spot in the PIAA state playoffs, which begin next week.
After both offenses were held scoreless in the first two innings, the top-seeded Lady Cardinals got the scoring started in the bottom of the third.
Gabby Sabatose and Ashley Wruble reached on a pair of walks to get the inning started and both came in to score on a two-RBI single from Carley Semanick, as DCC took a 2-0 lead after the third.
The game remained 2-0 heading into the sixth, as A-C Valley looked to cut into the deficit.
Emily Wetzel reached on an error and would later score on a RBI single by Kylee Eaton to cut the DCC lead in half at 2-1.
The one unearned run proved to be the only run allowed by Lady Cardinals starting pitcher Wruble in the game.
The junior finished the game with six innings pitched, four hits allowed and eight strikeouts to secure the win.
The Lady Cardinals responded to A-C Valley’s run in the top of the inning by brining across seven runs in the bottom half of the sixth to help secure the victory.
After Semanick reached on an error, the DCC lineup began a hit parade.
Alyssa Bitner reached on a single, followed by a pair of RBI singles from Maia Cogley and Chelsea Busatto.
Jordan Kosko then delivered a two-RBI single to stretch the lead to 6-1.
Shayleigh Gulvas also had an RBI single in the inning as Semanick delivered the final blow with an RBI triple to give DCC a 9-1 lead after the sixth.
Gulvas, Semanick, Cogley and Busatto led the way with two hits apiece for the Lady Cardinals.
Wruble led DCC with two runs scored, while Semanick recorded a team-high three runs batted in.
Wruble then closed out the win by striking out the side in the top of the seventh, as DCC claimed third place in Class A.
Unlike the past two years when DCC reached the PIAA Class A West Finals, the Lady Cardinals will compete in the east side of the state bracket this year.
Central Catholic opens the state playoffs Monday against the District 5 champion.
