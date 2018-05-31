Today

Thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours. High 79F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 84F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.