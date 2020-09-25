DuBOIS –When there’s someone undesirable knocking at your door, it might be best to just open it and tell them to go away.
It seemed to work well enough for the DuBois Central Catholic High School volleyball team as it picked up its first win of the season with a three-set, 25-14, 25-17, 25-20, sweep over Brookville Thursday.
It wasn’t that the Lady Cardinals (1-4) had played poorly in their first four games, rather they just hadn’t played well enough to get that first win.
“The girls had been telling a joke,” DCC head coach Ted Fitzer said. “It went ‘Knock, knock. Who’s there? Owen. Owen who? 0-and-4’. So now I told them they could forget about Owen. Owen’s gone. He’s not at the door any more.
“I’m glad we could get that off our back,” Fitzer added.
One of the big reasons for that was some early confidence.
DCC’s front line contributed seven of its kills in the early part of the opening set, allowing the Lady Cardinals to pick up some momentum.
DCC sophomore Faith Jacob had three of those while junior Morgan Tyler added another during a 12-3 run to open the first set.
In all, the Lady Cardinals finished with nearly 20.
“Our front line can compete with anyone,” Fitzer said. “I think we’ve just struggled with our passing. Tonight, we got that going and our setters did a nice job of getting it to our hitters.”
But Brookville also got its share of kills, especially from senior Maggie Mackins, who led the Lady Raiders with eight.
That basically set the tempo for the opening set as Jacob and Tyler pushed DCC out to a 12-3 lead before Mackins took control, hammering down three during a six-point run to cut the margin to 12-9.
The lead stayed at nearly three points during the next few services before DCC was able to string some more together from the line on services from junior Sophie Ginther and Madison Hoyt to eventually push the lead to 20-13.
Following a pair of side outs, DCC senior Erin Maloney finally finished things off with a four-point run from the line to set the final at 25-14.
The second set lacked the early play at the net but still saw the Lady Cardinals jump out to a four-point advantage before Brookville first tied things on an ace by Mackins, then took the lead shortly after on another by senior Zoe Craig.
However, it turned out to be a short-lived one as Hoyt and Maloney sandwiched some service points around a couple side outs to eventually give DCC a 15-12 advantage.
The lead stayed at three points until DCC junior Savanah Morelli came to the line and ripped off a run of four points to push the margin to seven.
The Lady Raiders were able to get the margin back to five but a side out and a pair of service points from Tyler finished off the second set, 25-17.
Hoyt, who finished with 14 service points and three aces, got DCC out to a 4-0 advantage in the final set before Brookville got some serious traction behind a six-point service from Grace Matson to open up a four-point lead of its own.
Unfortunately, that was the last significant rally the Lady Raiders had during the evening as DCC ripped off points in bunches after that.
But while sophomore Alyssa Johnston and Morelli piled up the points from the service line for the Lady Cardinals over the next few minutes, the Lady Raiders still picked up enough on side outs and a couple services to trail by just a single point, 17-16.
Another side out made it a two-point lead while also turning the ball over to DCC. Hoyt then made a final run, rolling off four-straight points from the line to push the margin to six.
After that, the teams traded points the rest of the way as DCC finished things off, 25-20.
Both teams will be in action again Monday as DCC will travel to North Clarion while Brookville will host Sheffield.