DuBOIS — DuBois Central Catholic and St. Marys played the inaugural game at the new City Park Challenger Softball Field, and it was the host Lady Cardinals who opened the stadium, and season, with a 6-3 victory.
St. Marys capitalized on a couple DCC miscues in the top of the first to score the first runs — two to be exact — at the new facility, which is still under construction on the outside.
That lead was short-lived though, as DCC scored twice in the second and four more times in the third to seize control of the game.
That offensive outburst featured the first home run in the new stadium — a solo blast to left-center in the second by Lady Cardinal junior Ashley Wruble. Freshman Mia Meholick then ripped a huge three-run triple to left-center in the third and later scored on a single by junior Alyssa Bittner to make it 6-2.
Wruble, who was intentionally walked twice following her homer, was one of five Lady Cardinals to have two hits on the day. The others were Meholick, Bittner, Maia Cogley and Shayleigh Gulvas. Central pounded out 11 hits overall off Lady Dutch starter Maura Fledderman.
Wruble did the rest from there in the circle as she shut down the Lady Dutch offense after the first inning. She retired 14 straight at one point before St. Marys pushed a run across in the sixth on a Maddie Bowes sacrifice fly to set the eventual final. Wruble allowed the three runs, two earned, on four hits while striking out four and walking two.
“Ashley pitcher a very good game,” said DCC coach George Heigel. “She was able to get the ball on the outside part of the plate and got a lot of fly ball outs, and our outfield did a nice job. On the infield, we had a number of putouts at third base by Gabby Sabatose, who did a nice job, as did Shay (Gulvas) at shortstop.
“We faced a good pitcher (Fledderman) who is one of the better ones in the area. I thought we hit the ball pretty well. Alyssa Bittner stung the ball a couple times. Obviously, Ashley’s home run was a shot, and Mia Meholick had a big hit.”
St. Marys’ Maddie LeGrys led off the game with an infield single that deflected off Wruble. Micayla Bothun then reached on an error both. Both runners advanced on a passed ball before a wild pitch scored LeGrys and put Bothun at third. Sydney Eckert followed with a sac fly to left to score Bothun to make it 2-0 St. Marys.
Fledderman followed that up with a 1-2-3 bottom of the first, but Wruble’s solo blast in the bottom of the second seemed to wake up the Lady Cardinals. Meholick then reached on an infield single and later scored on an error to even the score at 2-2.
Central Catholic’s big bottom of the third proved to be the difference in the game.
Cogley and Gulvas led off the inning with back-to-back singles to put runners on the corners. St. Marys coach Eric Wonderling then elected to intentionally walk Wruble to load the bases.
That brought Meholick to the plate, and the freshman cleared the bases with her triple to left-center. A one-out single by Bittner chased home Meholick to give DCC a 6-2 lead — a lead they never relinquished.
“We were making contact, but we were popping out and they were hitting line drives,” said Wonderling. “We have to make some corrections, but I’m really happy with where the team is. This is our second day outside — we were outside for one hour last night. I’m looking forward to seeing where we go from here.”
Both teams are back in action Wednesday. Central Catholic (1-0) hosts Clarion at the City park field, while St. Marys (0-1) travels to Punxsutawney.
