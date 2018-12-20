DuBOIS — DuBois Central Catholic’s girls basketball team lost to Marion Center by 35 points when they met back on Dec. 7, as the two teams met again Wednesday at Varischetti Sports Complex.
Throughout the first half it appeared this time around things would be much closer, as the team’s headed into the half tied at 17, but the Lady Stingers took control in the second half, outscoring the Lady Cardinals 29-7 to secure a 46-24 victory.
Marion’s Alexa Ackerman got the scoring started with a three-pointer one minute into the game to give the Lady Stingers the lead, one they would not relinquish the rest of the night, despite the game being tied twice.
DuBois Central (0-4) got on the board on a basket from Shayleigh Gulvas, as the senior scored four of the Lady Cardinals’ six points in the opening quarter, the other two coming on a pair of free throws from Martina Swalligan.
A basket form Laney Monroe gave the visitors a 10-6 advantage after the opening quarter of play.
In the first minute of the second quarter, Ashley Wruble knocked down a three for DCC to cut the deficit to one at 10-9, as the two sides traded made baskets throughout the second.
After Monroe went 2 of 2 from the free throw line to give Marion a 17-13 lead inside the final two minutes of the first half, the Lady Cardinals responded with a 4-0 run to tie the game heading into the half.
Alyssa Bittner cut the deficit in half at 17-15, as Jordan Kosko followed with a basket with 20 seconds remaining in the first half to tie the game at 17.
Monroe gave the Lady Stingers the lead back early in the second quarter, but DCC responded as Haley Pettenati scored to tie the game once again at 19 apiece.
That is when Marion began taking control of the game, as Monroe followed with back-to-back baskets to push the lead to four at 23-19.
Monroe scored a game-high 16 points while also pulling down seven rebounds in the victory.
Fetsko and Ackerman also finished in double figures, scoring 11 points each, while Ackerman grabbed seven rebounds.
Only four Lady Stingers players scored on the night, as Ariah Alabran added eight points while grabbing eight boards.
Later in the third, Gulvas drained a shot to cut the deficit back to two at 25-23 inside the final two minutes of the quarter.
Gulvas finishen the night with a team-high eight points and eight rebounds for the Lady Cardinals.
Jackie Fetsko put the Lady Stingers back in front by four on the following possession, as after a turnover by DCC, Marion got back to work on the offensive end.
The ensuing possession saw the Lady Stingers grab three offensive rebounds, as finally Fetsko knocked down a shot inside the paint while drawing a foul.
The senior converted the free throw to finish off the three-point play with 31 seconds left in the half to send Marion into the final quarter of play with a 30-23 lead.
“That was absolutely a huge play and one I kinda felt broke the game open,” DuBois Central Catholic head coach Jordan Hoover said.
The DCC coach said he doesn’t feel the loss was due to a lack of effort, but instead showed the talent of Marion Center.
“I don’t think we played bad in the third quarter,” Hoover said. “We had looks and didn’t execute then the game got away from us in the fourth.”
Marion held an edge on the boards throughout the night, finishing with a 32-24 advantage in rebounding, many of which came on the offensive end leading to plenty of second-chance opportunities.
Both team’s struggled to get anything to go on the offensive end early in the fourth quarter, as the score remained 30-23 until the 5:22 mark of the fourth before Fetsko scored to stretch the lead to nine.
That basket seemed to spark the Lady Stingers, as they went on to outscore DCC 16-1 in the final quarter of play to pull away to the 46-24 win.
The Lady Cardinals lone point in the fourth quarter came on a converted free throw by Swalligan, as the home side struggled to find the bottom of the net.
Hoover noted that his team was shooting over 40 percent from inside the arc in the first half and dropped to around 10 percent in the second half.
The head coach added that a few bounces didn’t go their way that hopefully will moving forward and said he was proud of his team’s effort.
Swalligan finished the night with five points, as she was the only Lady Cardinals player to shoot free throws, going 3 of 4 at the line on the night.
Hoover said each of his team’s last two games, Wednesday against Marion Center and last week on the road against Punxsutawney, were close into the third quarter before getting away form them.
The coach noted he is seeing improvement in his team’s game as they are still in search for their first win of the season.
DuBois Central Catholic returns to the court in the Brookville Holiday Tournament, which begins Dec. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.