DuBOIS — DuBois Central Catholic volleyball is on the rise, and with strong numbers and talent on both the JV and varsity teams, the Lady Cardinals hope to take the next step in 2018.
Central Catholic lost in the first round of the District 9 playoffs to perennial contender Clarion a year ago. However, entering the playoff tournament, and playing competitive matches against quality teams last year, showed that the program is headed in the right direction.
Ted Fitzer is back for his second year as the head coach. Fitzer has coached many of his players for their entire volleyball careers as he was the assistant varsity coach and middle school coach before taking the head coach position.
The Lady Cardinals lost six seniors from last year. Still, seven letterwinners return as well as several players that saw time on the floor in varsity play, but did not get a letter.
“I’m encouraged by our numbers and by our experience with eight seniors and nine juniors,” said Fitzer. “I’m really excited to have a lot of talented athletes, which gives us a really solid base to build around, and 17 players on varsity which means we will have quality substitutions.”
“We have players that can do multiple things,” Fitzer added. “Because of this, there are not set positions right now. This gives us some flexibility to play with our lineup and see what will work best depending on our opponent.”
Seniors Ashley Wruble and Alyssa Bittner have played varsity since their freshmen year. Wruble has the versatility Fitzer mentioned as she can play multiple positions as a hitter or a setter.
“Ashley Wruble is just a tremendous athlete. She can set, she can hit, she can do almost anything, so we are looking for Alyssa and Ashley to lead us,” said Fitzer. “Alyssa Bittner will anchor the middle for us. She led the team in blocking, was one of our top hitters, and led the team in serve percentage, so she brings all of that and she’s playing even better now.”
Junior Shayleigh Gulvas can be a libero, but can also hit. Gulvas brings two years of experience into this season, as have fellow junior letterwinners Maia Cogley and Jordan Kosko.
Juniors Hannah Holdren and Martina Swalligan also played some on varsity last year, and Fitzer sees both of them playing an increased role this year.
While the Lady Cards have several girls playing multiple positions, some positions still have multiple girls vying for playing time. Cogley will play as a setter along with Gulvas. Gabby Sabatose, Makenzie Park and Hannah Holdren are all looking at time as left-side hitters.
The right-side hitters are seniors Carley Semancik, MacKenzie Manning, and Swalligan are all competing for time on the weak side in DCC’s 6-2 formation (six hitters and two setters).
“Our set up will depend on our competition,” Fitzer said. “If the other team has strong hitters, we’ll play a 6-2 to get more blocks and defending the block. We will play a 5-1 if we feel we can be more offensive. It’s good to be able to do both and we have the athletes to play both.”
Kosko will join Bittner, playing the middle and blocking shots at the net. However, the junior also fits into the versatile category and could see time on the outside as a hitter.
“Our level of play has come up to the level it needs to be for us to compete against good teams,” said Fitzer. “Other programs have also increased their level, so there’s lots of good competition out there.
“Even with that, I think we’ll be competitive in most games because we’re putting a good team on the floor and that’s exciting.”
Central Catholic starts the season tonight at home against Moshannon Valley.
ROSTER
Seniors: Alyssa Bittner, Quinn Kulling, MacKenzie Manning, Makenzie Park, Kyrsten Ruch, Gabby Sabatose, Carley Semancik, Ashley Wruble.
Juniors: Maia Cogley, Gabby Delzangle, Shayleigh Gulvas, Hannah Holdren, Jordan Kosko, Bella Mangiantini, Allie Pittsley, Jules Stine, Martina Swalligan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.