DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic volleyball team bounced back from a rough opening week — and a pair of losses — to capture its first win of the season Tuesday night with a sweep of Brockway, 25-17, 25-19, 25-16, at the Varischetti Sports Complex.
The Lady Cardinals were more aggressive, and played with more urgency compared to last Wednesday's season-opening, five-set home loss to Moshannon Valley. Central then went on the road and fell in straight set at Kane Thursday night.
However, DCC was the team that brought out the brooms Tuesday, thanks in large part to the play of senior Alyssa Bittner at the net and a strong service game.
Bittner posted match-highs in kills (9) and blocks (4) and was one of four Lady Cardinals to tally eight or more service points. She finished with nine while dropping in two of DCC's 14 aces on the night. Those 14 aces helped the Lady Cardinals offset 12 missed serves.
Senior Ashley Wruble led all players with 15 points and tied for a match-high with four aces. Fellow senior Carley Semancik and junior Maia Cogley each had eight points, with Cogley also racking up four aces.
"They stayed with it tonight and their energy was up," said DCC coach Ted Fitzer. "This was our first time back here (since loss to Mo Valley), and I think they really wanted to beat Brockway. They definitely came out aggressive, and I felt good about that. We played a lot more conservatively last week (vs. Mo Valley).
"I think they needed a match like this to build some confidence. They have the ability, and I know they are good, they just need to know they're god themselves."
Central Catholic wasted little time seizing control of the momentum in the first set.
After a sideout, Wruble scored four straight points to give DCC a quick 5-0 lead. Semancik ripped off six straight points on the Lady Cardinals' next serve to promptly make it 12-2. Bittner had a kill and two blocks in the early surge, while Wruble and Semancik each had an ace.
Brockway countered with a sideout on DCC's second missed serve of the match and four points by Mackenzie Webster to get within five at 12-7. Webster had an ace in her run, while Abby Alford and Jordan Faith each recorded kills.
Bittner's third block of the set for a sideout momentarily slowed down Brockway's momentum, but a sideout by the Lady Rovers, coupled with two points by Alford, made it 13-10.
That's as close as Brockway got though, as a sideout and five-point service run by Cogley quickly pushed the DCC advantage to 19-10. Cogley had three of her four aces in the spurt.
Brockway never recovered from Cogley's run as DCC went on to win the first set 25-17.
Central Catholic jumped out to another quick lead in the second set — this time 7-1 behind four points by Wruble and two from Semancik. Bittner again played a key role at the net with two kills and a block.
Brockway once again battled back, pulling within one at 10-9 on three straight points by Faith. Mikayla Duffalo and Ciara Morelli earned two of those points with kills.
The Lady Rovers couldn't pull even, and just like in the first set, DCC promptly extended its lead. Three points by Jordy Kosko, two on aces, and four more from Wruble made it 19-10.
Brockway tried to make things interesting late this time, getting three points from Lexi Gorham and two from Webster.
However, DCC's lead proved too much to overcome as Bittner notched two points late before the Lady Cardinals won the set (25-19) on Cogley's serve.
Things started out much closer in the third set, with DCC building an early 9-5 advantage thanks to two points each by Wruble and Cogley. After the teams traded sideouts, Lady Cardinal Martina Swalligan rattled off three straight points, one an ace, to make it 13-6.
Brockway didn't go quietly though, and promptly countered with a sideout and four-point service stint by Duffalo to pull within two at 13-11. The lady Rovers pulled even a couple rotations later as back-to-back points by Gorham made it 15-15.
Brockway never went on top though, as a sideout a point from Shayleigh Gulvas put DCC back out front 17-15. The then traded sideouts before Bittner ripped off seven straight points to end set (25-16) and the match.
Bittner had two aces in that closing run, while Sabatose and Kosko each had kills. Sabatose finished with four kills in the match.
"We played decent in spurts and then we looked slow and confused at times, and our youthfulness got to us," said Brockway assistant coach Jason Powell. "We got intimidated by the big middle (Bittner), then we calmed down from that.
"But, we just couldn't get any good runs going tonight."
Both teams are back in action Thursday.
Central Catholic (1-2) plays at DuBois, while Brockway (0-3) travels to Elk County Catholic.
