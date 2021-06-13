SLIPPERY ROCK — We’ve been here before — DuBois Central Catholic battling West Greene for a spot in the state championship game.
The two softball state powers will meet in the PIAA Class West Finals for the fourth time in the last five PIAA postseasons Monday at Slippery Rock University. All four of those meetings have come with each team being the champion from their respective district.
Central Catholic won the last meeting between the teams’ back in the 2019 state semifinals, with the Lady Cardinals pulling out a 3-2 victory against the Pioneers in a noon start at Slippery Rock to reach the program’s first-ever state final. Both teams return a handful of starters from that matchup. Monday’s start time also is noon at The Rock.
Prior to that, West Greene ended DCC’s season in the state semifinals in both 2016 (5-2) and 2017 (9-5) in games won by the Pioneers at North Allegheny High School. Those Lady Cardinal squads were led by the likes of Jordy Frank, Macey Haines and Riley Assalone.
West Greene went on to win the state title in 2017 and added a second crown in 2018 when DCC was knocked out in the quarterfinal round by Claysburg-Kimmel while playing as the third-place team from District 9 in the East half of the bracket.
Monday’s matchup will once again feature high-powered teams coming in on a roll.
Central Catholic, which has won 10 games in a row, sports a 21-2 record and is undefeated with junior Morgan Tyler (10-0) in the circle. Tyler, who missed over half the season because of an injury, threw her best game since her return in a 9-2 win against D-6 champ Glendale in the PIAA quarterfinals on Thursday.
Tyler is no stranger to pitching against West Greene at The Rock, as she relieved starter Ashley Wruble in DCC’s 2019 victory and eventually got the win after tossing 3 1/3 scoreless innings. She allowed just three hits and walked a pair in a game the Lady Cardinals led 3-2 after three.
Tyler has thrown 54 2/3 innings on the season, posting a 2.56 ERA with 85 strikeouts and 16 walks. Fellow junior Madison Hoyt went 9-2 in her place during the regular season and had a .323 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings of work.
Just liked two years ago, DCC’s pitchers are backed by a potent offense that has outscored its opponents 306-70 this season. Eight of the nine batters in DCC’s starting order are hitting .414 or better this season as the Lady Cardinals sport a .460 team average.
Seniors Chelsea Busatto and Shyanne Lundy lead that attack. Lundy started in the 2019 matchup as a sophomore but Busatto did not.
Busatto leads DCC in batting average .553 average, hits (42), doubles (13), triples (3) and is second in RBIs with 48. Lundy leads in that final category, having knocked in 50 runs this season and ranks second behind Busatto in average (.544), hits (37) and triples (2). She also is second in home runs (2) and third in runs scored (34).
A third Lady Cardinal, junior Emma Suplizio, also is hitting above .500 and enters the game at .529 (37-for-50) with seven doubles, three triples, 27 RBIs and 42 runs scored, which is second on the team. Suplizio was used a a pinch runner as a freshman in 2019.
That trio has performed so well that senior catcher Mia Meholick, one of the big bats on the 2019 squad, has kind of flown under the radar some despite still hitting .414 (29-for-70) on the season. She only has 27 RBIs, due largely to the fact she has been walked a team-high 14 times which has led to her scoring a team-high 49 runs. She does lead the team in homers (6) and is second in doubles (11).
The emergence of freshmen Kayley Risser, Jessy Frank and Melia Mitskavich have also helped to deepen the DCC lineup compared to some of those other great seasons.
Risser is hitting .492 (31-for-63) with 21 RBIs and 30 runs scored in the leadoff spot, while Frank (.475, 28 hits, 15 RBIs, 27 runs) and Mitskavich (.466, 27 hits, 16 RBIs) are both in the bottom half of the order.
That freshmen duo also account for 30 percent of DCC’s 110 stolen bases on the year. Risser leads the team with 18 steals without being caught, while Frank is 15 of 17 in stolen base attempts. Suplizio is 16 of 19 in that category.
As for West Greene, the WPIAL champion Lady Pioneers (20-2) are riding a 12-game winning streak into the matchup with DCC. Their last loss was 11-8 to Waynebsurg on April 22. The team’s only other setback was 11-6 to Frazier on April 7.
Unlike in past years, West Greene has had to work a little harder in the state playoffs to reach the semifinals this time around, winning a pair of one-run games. It beat D-5 champ Shade, 5-4, in the opening round before needing 10 innings to top D-19 champ Cambridge Springs in the quarterfinals.
The Lady Pioneers’ offense doesn’t look to be as explosive as it was in years past heading into the matchup with DCC, but it still has been good enough to win them 20 games and a WPIAL crown again.
West Greene sports a .336 team average and has just two starters hitting over .400.
Sophomore newcomer London Whipkey is the Pioneers’ big bat. She is hitting .506 (41-for-81) with 16 doubles, one triple, two homers and 45 RBIs.
Senior Jersey Wise is the team’s second-leading hitter at .431 (28-for-65) with five doubles, four triples, two homers, 20 RBIs and a team-high 38 runs scored.
Juniors Katie Lampe (.368, 25 hits, 35 RBIs, 2 homers, 37 runs) and Kiley Meek (.365, 27 hits, 7 homers, 35 RBIs) also are dangers in the Pioneer lineup. Meek and Wise both started in the 2019 game, while Lampe was used as a courtesy/pinch runner.
Meek also is the team’s workhorse in the circle, having thrown 126 1/3 of 132 innings on the season. She is 20-2 with a 1.99 ERA, 131 strikeouts and 38 walks.
The winner advances to the Class A championship game to face the winner of the East Final between Tri-Valley (D-11 champ) and Halifax (D-3 champ) on Friday at 11 a.m. at Penn State’s Beard Field.