DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic softball team jumped out to a 7-2 first-inning lead Wednesday against Curwensville and never looked back in a 13-2, 5-inning victory against the Lady Tide.
Curwensville (6-7) came out swinging in the top of the first against DCC starter Ashley Wruble. Former Lady Cardinal Sabrina Spencer ripped a double to leadoff the game and quickly scored when Abby Pentz followed with a double of her own.
Bailey Bloom, who reached on a fielder’s choice, later scored on an error before Mackenzie Anderson and Ariel Zattoni both singled. Wruble ended the rally there with back-to-back strikeouts, and the Lady Tide didn’t record a hit the rest of the game.
Curwensville mustered just two runners the rest of the game as Pentz walked to lead off the third and again with two outs in the fifth. However, Wruble stranded her both times as the Lady Cardinal junior tossed a complete-game four-hitter. She added five strikeouts to go along with the two walks.
Central (14-0) quickly grabbed the lead with its seven-run bottom of the first.
Mia Cogley and Shayleigh Gulvas led off the inning with back-to-back singles before Wruble walked. Mia Meholick followed with a two-run single, while Alyssa Bittner plated a run on a groundout.
Carley Semacik and Chelsea Busatto added singles in the inning as DCC went on to score three more times aided by a Lady Tide error.
The score remained 7-2 into the bottom of the fourth when DCC plate two more runs on a Wruble RBI triple and Meholick run-scoring single.
The Lady Cardinals then ended the game via the 10-run mercy rule in the fifth.
Jordy Kosko reached on an error to open the inning. She stole second and went to third on a groundout before scoring on another groundout by Cogley.
Gulvas and Wruble kept the inning going with two-out singles before Meholick blasted a three-run walk-off homer to end the game 13-2.
Meholick had another huge day for DCC, going 4-for-4 with a double, homer and six RBIs. Gulvas and Wruble each finished with three hits.
The Lady Cardinals travel to Brockway today before battling DuBois Saturday night at City Park in the City Classic.
In other softball action Wednesday:
ECC St. Marys reach
County tourney finals
RIDGWAY — Cross-town rivals Elk County Catholic and St. Marys each scored upsets based on seeds to reach the finals of the Elk County Softball Tournament, which will be played today at Francis S. Grandinetti Elementary School in Ridgway.
Fourth-seeded St. Marys blasted top-seeded Kane, 18-0, in three innings in the opener Wednesday in Ridgway, while third-seeded ECC knocked off second-seeded Johnsonburg, 12-6, in the second game.
Britney Shaw had a three-run homer for the Lady Dutch in the opener. No further details were available on that game.
As for the night cap, ECC jumped on Johnsonburg starter Jordan Bundy for seven runs in the first two innings. The Lady Crusaders added three more runs in the sixth to go up 10-0, but the Ramettes extended the game with a run in the bottom half.
Elk County pushed two more runs across in the seventh, only to see Johnsonburg score five times in the bottom of the inning against starter Michelle Gerber. The offensive outburst wasn’t nearly enough for the Ramettes though as ECC moved on to the finals.
Gerber went the distance, allowing six runs (one earned) on five hits. She struck out five and walked none.
Josie Smith blasted a home run for for ECC as part of a 2-for-5 day that saw her knock in two runs. Maggie Dinsmore had three hits to lead the way for ECC while collecting two RBIs.
Gerber, Rosina Nero and Hannah Barnett all added two hits in the win. Barnett and Gerber each had doubles, as did Brandi Clyde.
For Johnsonburg, Bundy, Lindsey Kocjancic and Maria Jones all had doubles.
The Ramettes play Kane in the consolation game today at 3:30 p.m., while ECC and St. Marys battle for the title a 5 p.m.
