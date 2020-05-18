While it’s not a prerequisite, it’s often said that a close and supportive family makes for a strong foundation for a person to succeed not only in sports but in life.
That’s certainly been the case for DuBois Central Catholic senior Rachel Aravich, who wasn’t born in this country but afforded the opportunity to live the American Dream when she was adopted by Don and Karen Aravich when she was two and half years old.
The Lady Cardinal, who was born in Kaunas, Lithuania, has three older siblings — a sister Sarah and brothers Joe and Jacob. All three played multiple sports during high school.
Joe (27) played soccer, golf, basketball and tennis, while Sarah (26) competed in soccer, track, dance and cheerleading at different times. Jacob (24) was involved in basketball and tennis.
Sarah was the person who helped Rachel fall in love with soccer, which has been Aravich’s main sport throughout high school (9th through 12th grade).
“My sister has been a role model in my life, and whatever she puts her mind to, she makes it happen,” said Aravich. “She was a great soccer player in high school and made me so excited to play for the high school.”
Aravich points to her aunt as being another family member who she has always looked up to.
“My aunt Brenda has been one of my biggest role models in my life since day one,” she said. “When I came over to this country, my aunt was one of the first to see me. She has been here for me through the good and bad days. She is actually the reason why I am going to (attend) Clarion University.
“If you knew her like I do, you would see how lovely and remarkable she is. I don’t know what I’d do without her. I love her to the moon and back.”
Aravich has played soccer continuously since seventh grade at DCC but has tried some other sports along the way. She played basketball for a year in 5th grade and played both volleyball and softball in 8th grade.
She then added track and field to her resume, but only did that for a year as a freshman. Aravich also swam for the DuBois Dolphins YMCA squad from 2009-13 and continues to swim to this day to help keep in shape.
Soccer is the sport that won her heart though and has always been her favorite.
“When I have a ball in front of me, and my cleats laced up, all my worries are pushed aside,” said Aravich. “Out of all the sports I’ve played, soccer was the only sport that I was decent at.”
Aravich’s soccer journey at DCC hasn’t been an easy one, she’s experienced her share of roller coaster-type moments in four years.
She reached the varsity level as a freshman and made her presence felt on an experienced Lady Cardinal squad led by the likes of seniors Riley Meyers, Riley Assalone and Jordy Frank. Aravich served as the backup goalkeeper to Assalone and also played in the field as DCC went 17-2-1 and reached the state playoffs as the District 9 Class A runner-up.
The graduation of that senior group, coupled with the retirement of head coach Rusty Meyers, left DCC with an inexperienced group Aravich’s sophomore season, and team endured through its share of struggles.
Things got even worse prior to her junior year, as DCC didn’t have enough girls sign up for soccer — which led to the disbandment of the program in 2018. The potential was there for Aravich’s high school soccer career to be over.
However, the boys’ program agreed to take on the girls who were still interested in playing and new co-ed squad was born. Aravich was one of a handful of girls to take advantage of that opportunity and suited up against the boys the final two seasons of her career — something that wasn’t always easy but helped the Lady Cardinal grow as a player and person.
“I will never forget it when I played on the varsity boys soccer team for the first time,” said Aravich. “It was my junior year, and we didn’t have enough girls for a girls’ soccer team. I still really wanted to play, so I talked to the boys coach and got myself a spot on the team.
“Even though it was hard at times putting in the work and dealing with drama, it was all worth it in the end. I proved so many people and opponents wrong.
“When I was given my first chance on the field, I just went out there and gave it everything I got. As I continued that season, I ended up scoring my first goal on a boys’ varsity team. I felt unstoppable and like I could do anything I set my mind to.”
While she didn’t play a spring sport, Aravich said the decision to close schools and cancel all sports was still a tough one to accept.
“Don’t even get me started. This topic makes me flustered,” said Aravich. “My heart breaks for all the seniors. We all worked so hard not to have the closure we dreamed of. Watching all three of my siblings graduate, I always told myself I can’t wait for that day.
“In high school, I’ve had years where I had to put up with a lot of drama and graduating was what was making me deal with it. Words can not describe how much I miss my friends and school. I took so much for granted and never thought I’d miss the little things in my day at school so much.
“Now that high school is so close to being over, that means I am going to have to face reality here soon, and that terrifies me. This situation has just affected me emotionally. Not a day goes by where I don’t think about ‘oh this would be happening at school right about now.’
“Not being able to do anything, I’ve been finding ways to get in shape at home, so I guess that’s a plus. I need human interaction because I’m the type of person that likes to be out and doing something all the time.”
And, Aravich wasn’t kidding about having to do something all the time, as the Lady Cardinal is heavily involved in other activities both at DCC and in every day life outside of playing soccer.
She is a member of campus ministry, the senior class play, yearbook staff and is a Cardinal Chatter staff writer, She also volunteers at outreach dinners to feed the less fortunate. In her free time, Aravich also is lifeguard and a soccer referee.
Her hobbies include exercise, watching Netflix, Hulu or Disney Plus, listening to music, going for night drives or looking at the stars. She enjoys outdoor activities like swimming, skiing, hiking and taking her dog for long walks, as well as baking.
After graduation, Aravich has her sights set on majoring in nutrition and fitness at Clarion University.
“I’ve always been into eating healthy and staying in shape, so that is something that has inspired me,” she said. “My fallback plans are either field agent (not too sure about that one), early childhood education or fashion design.
“Whenever college opens sports back up, that is when I will try out for the soccer team. It has always been a dream of mine to play soccer in college, just like my cousin Drea Snyder.”