DuBOIS — A vast majority of kids grow up hoping to play sports beyond high school.
DuBois Central Catholic senior Chelsea Busatto was one of those kids, and it appears that dream will come true for the Lady Cardinal as she plans to play college softball at Edinboro University after graduation.
That should come as no surprise to those who know Busatto, as it’s the sport she has played the longest. Like most youth in the DuBois area, Busatto got her start in the diamond in T-Ball at the age of 5.
Busatto eventually switched over to softball at the age of 10 and has been playing the sport ever since. She also picked up soccer as a second sport when she transferred from DuBois Area to DCC in eighth grade, but Busatto always had her eye set in playing at the next level.
“Softball is definitely my favorite (sport),” said Busatto. “Every time I step on a field, all of my stress and worries go away and it is just my teammates and I having fun and playing the sport that we love.
“One of my greatest accomplishments is getting the opportunity to play college softball. It’s always been a dream of mine since I was a kid to play, and now I’m getting the opportunity.
Busatto reached the varsity level as a freshman and has started from the get-go, mainly as a designated player.
She hit .441 (26-for-59) as a freshman with 23 RBIs, three home runs and 16 runs scored on a Lady Cardinal squad that went 20-3 and reached the second round of the Class A state playoffs as the third place team from District 9.
Busatto saw her average rise to .500 (23-for-46) as a sophomore and once again had 23 RBIs to go along with five doubles, one homer and 16 runs scored. The lefty was part of a deep lineup that helped power the Lady Cardinals to their first-ever state championship game and a 23-4 record.
That magical run saw DCC win the D-9 Class A title and beat defending state champ West Greene (3-2) in the state semifinals before falling to Williams Valley (5-0) in the finals.
That postseason featured some of Busatto’s most memorable games.
“My favorite game I played in was either the game we won the D-9 championship for softball (7-2 win vs Clarion) because it was my first district medal, or the semifinals game during states because it was the first time we made it to the state championship,” said Busatto.
Unfortunately for Busatto and her teammates, they never got the chance to make a repeat run to the state finals her junior year as the season was wiped out because of COVID-19.
When it comes to soccer, Busatto was a three-time letterwinner while playing on three different teams.
She started her varsity on the DCC girls team in 2017 when she was the lone freshman for the Lady Cardinals that season. Unfortunately, the girls program folded in the preseason of her sophomore year (lack of numbers).
However, Busatto was among a handful of girls who still wanted to play and moved over to be a part of the DCC boys team for her sophomore and junior seasons. She saw time on defense while playing for the Cardinals.
This past fall saw Busatto back on the pitch playing against girls full-time, as DCC entered in a co-op with Brockway for the sport. She played a key role on defense as the Lady Rovers finished as the District 9 Class A runner-up to Redbank Valley.
Busatto said playing for Brockway was a great experience.
“Getting to meet different athletes is always nice,” she said. “When I got the opportunity to play for Brockway during the co-up, I got to meet some really great friends.”
She also said being able to play soccer after missing softball in the spring of her junior year took on a bigger meaning to her.
“I just honestly feel like I took being able to go watch my friends games for granted,” she said. “Luckily for me, I was able to have my family come watch my soccer games in the fall, but certain sports weren’t able to have fans (because of COVID).”
Outside of her sports and school, Busatto trains for boxing at WPAL in DuBois, something she has done on and off since she was 10 years old. She also really enjoys painting murals around the school with her friend Emily.
Busatto also enjoys to work and has been employed at Christ the King Manor for over a year.
The daughter of Kristen Busatto, the Lady Cardinal senior has an older brother Matthew Busatto, who was a two-sport athlete (football, wrestling) at DuBois Area High School (2011 graduate).
The younger Busatto said her brother is her role model.
“He has always been so encouraging and has shown me how to be a great person on and off the field,” she said.
Busatto plans to major in psychology at Edinboro and has her sights set on getting a masters degree and becoming a sports psychologist.