Former NFL head coach Herm Edwards became famous for his early 2000s press conference in which he told reporters, “You play to win the game,” during a time when his N.Y. Jets team was struggling in a bad way.
And, while winning is the ultimate goal in sports, how you get there is just as important as getting that “W” for some people. DuBois Central Catholic senior Tristan Engle, who has played three different sports during his high school career, is one of those athletes.
“The best thing I find from sports is the competition and the feeling that comes from it,” said Engle. “Playing a game that is easy is never as fun as a game that is truly challenging. When you win a game that is actually difficult, it’s the best feeling in the world — knowing you both had a chance, yet you prevailed over your opponent.”
Engle played soccer and tennis throughout high school and was on pace to be a four-time lettermen in each had the tennis season not been canceled this spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also played basketball from fifth through 10th grade.
The Cardinal certainly made his presence felt in both of his primary sports, particularly soccer this fall when his goal scoring and all-around play helped him earn Upper Allegheny Valley Soccer League (UAVSL) Central Division All-Star honors as a senior.
“My favorite sport is soccer, and for no other reason that I love it,” said the Cardinal. “I love the game, the adrenaline, and no matter what if I was able, I’d play it again and again.”
His most memorable game came on the pitch this past fall and was one of those “challenging” games he spoke about loving to play in
“We were losing to Brookville on our senior night, but we scored a goal bringing the game to 2-1,” said Engle. “This one goal was all it took to energize our team, and we came out the second half and won 4-3.”
Engle actually netted the game-winner that day, finding the back of the net 4:43 into the second half to put the Cardinals up for good at 4-3. His goal came just 1:43 after teammate Neel Gupta evened the score after DCC trailed 3-2 at the half.
Unfortunately for the Cardinal, he missed out on his final chance to compete in a DCC uniform when springs sports were canceled because of the coronavirus. He was set to move into a singles position this year after largely playing doubles in the past seasons.
“The decision to close schools definitely was a major downside to my year,” he said. “Tennis was just getting started, I had senior trips, prom and other things coming up in the spring.
“I never thought that walking out of school that day in March would be my last day of high school. I would give anything to finish my senior year as it was planned, but I know everything had to be closed to ensure everyone’s safety.”
Outside of sports, Engle participated in mock trial his senior year and was in the Boy Scouts from age 5 until his sophomore year of high school.
The Cardinal said if you want to play sports and be involved in other activities, along with doing your school work, you’ll find a way to get it done.
“It can be hard trying to do work for school and still play sports with full determination, but it can be done,” said Engle. “I feel if you truly want to play, you’ll make it work no matter what.”
The son of Dan and Nancy Engle, the Cardinal senior had two older siblings — brother Cullen and sister Brenna — who played sports at DCC.
Cullen (2016 grad) played soccer basketball and tennis, while Brenna (2018 grad) competed in volleyball, basketball and tennis. He also has a younger brother Aiden who will be a freshman this fall.
After graduation, Engle plan to attend Clarion University and major in business administration. He also hopes to play some form of intramural sports while in college.