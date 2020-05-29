When it comes to sports, DuBois Central Catholic senior Chase Hickman experienced quite the journey throughout his high school career.
Hickman, who spent most of high school at DuBois Area, bounced back-an-forth between a pair of sports in the fall — playing football and golf at different times.
He also overcame a major knee injury suffered while playing football at DAHS his junior year to return to sports as a senior at DCC after transferring from DuBois.
The one constant for Hickman, though, was playing baseball every spring — and summer in his youth in the DuBois Little League where he made several All-Star teams.
“My favorite sport always has and will be baseball,” said Hickman. “I think it stands out over the other sports because of how there are no shortcuts in the game due to how mental the sport actually is.”
Unfortunately for Hickman, he had the sport he loved — and had been playing since T-Ball — ripped away from him in both his junior and senior seasons because of the his knee injury and then the COVID-19 this past spring as a senior.
Hickman was excited to return to the diamond this spring and put on a DCC uniform for the first time playing for Coach Adam Fox as the lone senior on what was to be a young and inexperienced Cardinal squad. He saw limited varsity action at catcher for DuBois Area as a sophomore.
“As it did many people when I found out that schools were being shut down due to the pandemic, my heart just sank,” said Hickman. “For me, it really came out of no where. It all happened so fast with school and sports being pushed back two weeks ... then eventually closing everything off.
“When it all happened, I just felt like for the second time in my life all the hard work I put in was just taken away from me. The first time it happened was when I had gotten a knee injury during a football game my junior year for DuBois. You put all that time and effort in on the field and in the weight room, and it’s all gone just like that. Then missing the following baseball season just sitting there not being able to do anything.
“But, eventually I healed up from that and was ready to get back at it. I had worked harder trying to get back what I lost in terms of strength than I have ever before in my life, and at one point I was stronger than ever.
“I felt great and was ready to be a leader for my team. I thought finally after a year of just waiting for my moment to prove myself, that I was going to have a great year on the baseball field. I was really looking forward to playing with my new teammates and a wonderful coaching staff.
“And to this day, I still just think about how good we would’ve been, and how we were going to surprise everybody. But, how hard was it to miss out on my junior and senior year of baseball? The only thing I have to say is that I would do anything to come back and just wish there was some way that was possible.”
Despite spending just one year at DCC, and a couple weeks practicing in the preseason with his new high school baseball team, Hickman said Fox quickly became one of his role models.
“I would have to say that my previous coaches in the past all could work out for me as role models, but one that stands out to me would have to be my most recent coach Adam Fox,” he said. “One thing (Coach Fox) does is drill positive mindsets into your head and always wants nothing but the best for you as a player and a person. Another thing he does is always offer his help to you.
“At the beginning of the season, he told us to get a piece of paper and write down our goals for the season. And, I still have my goals in my phone case with me all the time. Mine says, ‘I wanna know that when I walk off that field for the very last time that I left everything I had out on that field.’ and ‘I wanna be the captain that is needed and deserved for my team.’”
While Hickman’s varsity baseball career was derailed his final two seasons, the same happened in football where he saw limited varsity action while at DuBois. He did earn a letter in his injury-shortened junior season that ended in Week 4.
When it comes to the links, Hickman played golf as a sophomore at DuBois and returned to the sport as a senior last fall at DCC. He saw action in varsity matches both of those seasons, earning a letter in the sport as a senior.
“The thing I like best about playing sports, especially baseball, is that you are a part of a team, and that you just build up a relationship on and off the field with your teammates,” said Hickman. “I wouldn’t have the friends that I have today if it were not for baseball, that’s for sure.”
And given his love of baseball, it should come as no surprise his greatest sports memory comes fro the diamond and comes from his Senior Little League days when his DuBois All-Star team competed at the state tournament at Showers Field.
“Meeting a whole bunch of new people and playing games with huge crowds, that’s definitely going to be a moment I will remember for the rest of my life,” said Hickman.
As for making the switch to DCC as senior, Hickman said that decision proved to be the right one.
“Me transferring my senior year was a completely strange experience,” he said. “You go from having a school with around 250 students a class to just 30 students. Everything was new and different, and the actual school work was more difficult for me. But, I’m someone who likes change, and I’m glad to say that I did it.”
Outside of sports and high school, Hickman loves the outdoors and enjoys hunting and fishing.
Hickman, the son of Cristin and Jason Hickman, has two younger siblings — including a brother Carter who was a freshman at DCC this year. Both played golf for the Cardinals in the fall and were slated to play baseball together as well — where Chase was poised to serve as a battery-mate for his younger brother when he pitched.
He said he expects big things from his younger brother on the diamond.
“I strongly believe that he is going to have an important role on the baseball team with these years to come,” said the elder Hickman brother. “And, I really am going to enjoy watching him grow up on that field.”
Hickman plans to join the workforce after high school, with the hopes of going to lineman school in the future to become a lineworker.