DuBOIS — While everyone loves to win, for some athletes competing in sports is about much more than just the outcome on the field.
DuBois Central Catholic’s Alex “AJ” Jenkins is one of the those athletes, as the Cardinal senior will forever relish the relationships built competing in three different sports — soccer, basketball and track and field — at DCC.
“By far, my favorite aspect of sports is the companionship involved,” said Jenkins. “I have made so many friends just through the social aspect of sports, and my already existing friendships have only grown even further because of the camaraderie.”
Those relationships aren’t reserved just for the people he competes along side or against though.
“By far, one of the most influential people from my high school days has been my ninth grade and JV basketball coach Jim Sloan,” said Jenkins. “He not only has taught me countless valuable life lessons that I will carry with me for a very long time, but he was also was one of the first people to help me inspire confidence in myself on and off the court.”
Basketball has played a major role in Jenkins’ life, as he has played the sport, along with soccer, since he was a youth. The Cardinal added track and field to his athletic resume in high school.
Of the three, basketball is his favorite.
“There are so many unique parts of the game, and I love the aspect that in order to be a great team, you need to not only possess a certain level of talent but also work extremely well together,” he said.
Jenkins’ most memorable thing about playing basketball hasn’t happened during his varsity career, but instead was his entire ninth grade season playing for Sloan.
“There were only five of us guys, and even though we didn’t win that many games it was still a really fun time and a great opportunity to play,” said Jenkins. “To this day, I can still remember a moment from nearly every game.”
Jenkins has earned two varsity letters in soccer and one each on the hardwood and the track. Although, he is on pace to earn a second in the other two so long as he gets the opportunity to compete. Winter sports are currently on hold at the order of Gov. Tom Wolf, who set a tentative return to play date of Jan. 4.
Jenkins, who also saw his junior year of track wiped out because of COVID-19, said the current state of affairs in the country have certainly changed his outlook on things.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has made me realize how easy it is to take what we have for granted, especially sports,” he said. “I now truly go into every practice knowing it could very well be my last, and this has made the game mean a lot more to me.”
When not in school or playing sports, Jenkins enjoys to hang out with his friends. He also loves to play the guitar.
“I have been playing since I was eight and would struggle to try to remember the last time I went a day without playing,” he said.
Jenkins, the son of Heath and Marcy Jenkins, has a younger sister Lauren.
After graduation, he plans to attend Penn State and major in some type of engineering.