Sibling rivalries in sports can create drama and memories — both good and bad — for some families.
It’s been all good for DuBois Central Catholic senior Madison Miller, who has relished the opportunity to compete in sports alongside her twin sister Rachel throughout high school. At the same time, the two have also tried to do different things on their own.
“Rachel and I have only ever done cross country together,” said Miller. “Believe it or not, we tried to branch out and try our own things with different sports. It was our way of being our own person and experiencing something individually, rather than together.
“However, most people don’t get the opportunity to experience a sport with their sibling, and my experience was one I will be forever grateful for. In cross country, Rachel and I were about the same ability level and I remember in races if we were close to one another, we would cheer each other on and encourage them to keep pushing. Of course encouragement came from anybody, but you almost push each other a little more because it was personal.”
The Miller twins ran cross country together their sophomore through senior years, although they were never part of the Lady Cardinal squads that competed at the District 9 Class A Championships. Madison earned a letter her sophomore year.
While cross country was the twins’ sport together, Madison also competed in track and field and tennis during her time at DCC. She actually ran track from seventh grade through her sophomore year and earned a varsity letter as a freshman. She also played three years of tennis for DCC beginning her sophomore year.
When asked what she enjoyed most about playing sports, Miller said, “I would say the friendships I’ve made. I have become much closer to a lot of my friends, especially in cross country and tennis, and am forever grateful for that. Being with my friends made the tough workouts worth it.”
“I would honestly say cross country was my favorite sport,” added Miller. “The running wasn’t always great, but the memories and funny moments I shared with my teammates were the best. I wasn’t the best, but it was something I enjoyed being a part of.”
Her favorite sports moment/accomplishment also happened in cross country.
“I’d say my greatest accomplishment was in my junior year when I broke my personal record at the Wasson course for cross country,” she said. “I ran the course in 30 minutes, and that was very unlike my previous times. I was excited to beat my own record.”
That season was also the last for the Wasson Elementary course, as DuBois Area switched to a new course at its high school for the 2019 season. Central Catholic doesn’t have it own course and has used DuBois’ course as its “home away from home” over the years.
Like so many athletes, Miller missed our her final chance to compete in high school sports this spring when her final year of tennis was abruptly halted after a couple weeks of practice when sports were cancelled and schools closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Obviously, I am very disappointed that school and sports were cancelled, but everyone’s health and safety is the number one priority,” said Miller. “As far as sports go, I felt like it was my year for tennis. I was doing pretty well the two weeks I was there.
“For school, I am upset I won’t experience the typical graduation everyone else does. It is a big milestone in everyone’s life. But, it is for the best at the end of the day. I just want all the seniors and my classmates to know that I am very proud of them, and that they will accomplish great things in life.”
Outside of athletics, Miller is a member of DCC’s mock trial team, the secretary of the Pro-Life Club, a member of National Honor Socoety, Rotary Interact Club and Campus Ministry and is a Eucharistic Minister. She also enjoys hanging out with my friends and boyfriend.
The daughter of Dr. Cynthia and Dustin Miller, the Lady Cardinal also has an older sister Hannah (2018 grad), who ran cross country and track and field at DCC.
Miller says her parents have played a huge role in her life.
“I’d say my role models are my parents ... not only in sports, but in everything I do,” she said. “I see how accomplished they both have become in life, and I hope to follow in their same footsteps. They are both successful in their own ways, and I’ve always admired them for that.”
After graduation, Miller plans to attend Washington and Jefferson College with an undecided major.
“I am exploring my options, but am planning on doing a pre-law track and one day attending law school,” said Miller.
The Lady Cardinal has no plans to play sports in college.