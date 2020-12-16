DuBOIS — If you talk to high school athletes, a majority of them will tell you that friendships formed while playing sports hold a special place with them.
That is the case for DuBois Central Catholic’s Erin Maloney, a one-sport athlete who played volleyball for the Lady Cardinals. She first picked up the sport in eighth grade and played every year throughout high school. Although, she says she plans to compete in track and field this spring for DCC.
She was the lone senior on what was a young volleyball squad this past fall, something that put her in a unique situation playing her favorite sport.
“What I love best about playing sports is making new goals to achieve,” said Maloney. “My favorite sports is volleyball because I have made so many new friendships and became a family with all of the girls.
“This year I was the only senior but became even closer with the amazing girls on the team. I want to give a shout out to all the girls on the team, and thank you for making my last year of volleyball one to remember. You are the greatest friends I could have asked for.”
Her most memorable game on the court proved to be her last.
“My favorite game that I ever played in was the last game of this (past) season,” said Maloney. “We were playing Brookville, and it was such a close game all night (Brookville won in 5 sets) and everyone was on the edge of their seats. The girls and I worked so hard and it was so much fun. It was such an amazing game to be the last game of high school.”
Maloney was also happy to get her final year of volleyball in, given there was a lot uncertainly going into the fall if sports would happen at all because of COVID-19.
“Playing volleyball during the pandemic was very different,” said Maloney. “I can say I was not as stressed at games when there were no fans, but I missed having a student section and seeing my friends in the crowd.”
Outside of volleyball, Maloney is the student class president at DCC, as well being a member of student council, Rotary Interact and Lead and Seed. She also enjoys to hang out with her friends, shop with her mom and is involved in club gymnastics.
She said her role model is Ally Yost, because she is such a kind and loving person and hopes to stay as sweet as she is.
Maloney, the daughter of Martin and Janice Maloney, has an older sister Jamie Donaldson who played softball in high school.
After graduaiton, Maloney will attend Penn State and major in early childhood education. She said she may try to play sports in college.