Unlike most athletes, runners often have a different mentality when they compete.
While everyone loves to win, which is the ultimate goal in all team sports, runners often focus more on personal goals they set for themselves and improving each time they compete than winning itself.
DuBois Central Catholic senior Jaci Mennetti, a two-sport athlete who competes in cross country and track and field, is among that group.
“Sports give me the opportunity to challenge myself and also give me goals to reach and work towards,” said the Lady Cardinal.
Mennetti, who has attended DCC since the beginning of her junior year, has participated in both sports and off throughout middle school and high school at both Punxsutawney (where she transferred from) and DuBois Central Catholic. Mennetti and her family still reside in Punxsutawney.
She earned one varsity letter in each while at DCC — track and field her junior year and cross country this past fall as a senior. She said she likes cross country better because she prefers the longer distances as opposed to track.
And, Mennetti saved her best for last as a high school cross country runner, putting together a strong senior campaign for the Lady Cardinals in her lone season for them.
She was consistently DCC’s top female runner all season and finished 30th at the District 9 Class A Championships with a time of 23:40.80. Mennetti said her senior year produced memories she’ll never forget.
“My greatest sports accomplishment would be breaking school records and being MVP my senior year of cross country because I worked hard for those things,” she said. “Also, in my freshman year of cross country (at Punxsy) I struggled to break 30 minutes in a 5K, but this year I ran it in 22 minutes.
“So, it’s crazy to see what might happen when you work hard for something, and I hope to continue to improve in the next few years.”
In track and field, Mennetti competed for DCC as a junior and earned a varsity letter but did not qualify for the D-9 Class AA Championships. She was looking to close out her high school career in strong fashion this spring before her final season on the track was canceled because of COVID-19.
“It makes a lot of sense to close schools due to the COVID-19 outbreak, because I know school is one of the biggest places for germs to spread,” said Mennetti. “But, it is hard because I had lots of goals in mind for the upcoming track season, and I miss seeing my friends.”
Mennetti also is very active outside of her high school sports and is a member of the National Honor Society, choir and Rotary Interact. She also has a job at a personal care home in her hometown.
Her hobbies include running, skiing, hiking and baking/cooking.
She said handling all she does isn’t really an issue.
“I don’t find it too hard to keep a balance,” said Mennetti. “But, with what I am involved in on top of the schoolwork I get, I definitely do keep myself really busy.”
The daughter of Jeff and Lisa Mennetti, the Lady Cardinal senior has three siblings — sister Jera and brothers Logan and Luke. Jera and Luke also competed in cross country and track, with Jera going to do the same in college.
After graduation, Mennetti plans to attend Clarion University and major in biology with hopes of pursuing a career in the medical field. She also will continue her athletic career in both cross country and track and field with the Lady Golden Eagles.