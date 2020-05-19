During a discussion about sports at DuBois Central Catholic, the name Madisyn Miscavish likely wouldn’t be among the first names to come up.
However, Miscavish is a three-sport athlete who has competed throughout her high school career. She earned three letters each in cross country and track field, which she actually started in middle school. She also played tennis for two years for DCC’s boys program.
“The best thing about playing sports is the friendships and competition,” said Miscavish. “I get to be with my friends but also compete and make friends. You meet so many people, and you also get the support of your friends and can support them as well.
“Getting to spend endless time with your friends at practices, meets, bus rides and dinners really makes it all worth it.”
In cross country, Miscavish competed at the District 9 Class AA Championships each of her three seasons in the sport. She finished 67th as both a sophomore and junior before saving her best for last — placing 61st as a senior with a personal-best time of 26:44.40 on the course at the Francis S. Grandinetti Elementary School in Ridgway.
That final cross country race is one she’ll never forget.
“One of my greatest sports achievements would probably be breaking the time I wanted for cross country districts my senior year,” she said. “I told myself prior to it the time I wanted, and I got that time.”
As for track, Miscavish lettered each of her varsity seasons but never qualified to compete at the D-9 Championships. Unfortunately, she missed out on her final chance to do so as a senior, along with playing tennis, when all sports were cancelled and schools closed because of COVID-19.
“I am definitely saddened by the decisions, but I know it is to prioritize the health and safety of everyone,” said Miscavish. “Senior year definitely did not end the way any of us imagined but staying in school would’ve put us, and many others, in risk. Losing my senior seasons is upsetting, but I do understand why it had to be done.”
Of her three sports, she said cross country was her favorite.
“I love cross country since it’s competitive, and I’ve always liked running more of a distance than sprints,” she said.
Outside of sports, Miscavish is a member of the National Honor Society, student council and mock trial. She also is the senior class president at DCC.
Miscavish added that an interesting fact about herself is that she was suppose to be born on April Fools’ Day (April 1) but came a day late.
She said balancing sports with her school work and other activities can be challenging.
“It definitely can be tough at times to maintain your school work with sports, but you have to do it,” said the Lady Cardinal. “It feels more rewarding to get the good grades in a sports season than any other time since you know you had to almost work harder for those grades.”
The daughter of Scott and Stephanie Miscavish, the Lady Cardinal senior said her parents have always been her role models.
“I know they’re always going to be there for me at the end of races, and they’ve always supported me through all of my sports,” she said.
After graduation, Miscavish will attend Saint Francis University and major in healthcare studies pre-PA with a biology minor. She does not plan on playing sports in college.