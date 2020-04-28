DuBois Central Catholic senior Alexandra Ochs is someone who really puts the student in the often used term “student-athlete.”
Ochs, a four-sport athlete who competes in soccer, cross country, tennis and track and field, also excels in the classroom while being heavily involved in a multitude of other activities at DCC.
She is president of DCC’s Rotary Interact, secretary of the senior class and treasurer of student council. She also is a member of the National Honor Society, Lead and Seed and was the lead prosecution attorney for mock trial.
Ochs also had a lead role in DCC’s musical Cinderella this year and was in the senior class play “The Baseball Show.” Beyond that, she has participated in Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science for five years and liturgical dance for three years. She has been in Girls Scouts since kindergarten.
“I find that I am so focused on an activity that I don’t notice how busy I am until after the fact, or when my mother points it out,” said Ochs. “I often have up to three practices in a day on top of the homework and college classes I have. I think it’s kind of nice when I’m busy because it makes me feel productive and involved.
“My 4.0 and athletic abilities aren’t what make me a notable or good person. What makes me a good person is that I constantly put my everything into everything I do.
“I send Valentine’s cards to people I know won’t get a lot, I put a lot of care into actions towards people, and I usually am fighting for some kind of underdog. The most important thing I’ve done all senior year was a speech addressing my school asking for donations for the United Way foundation.”
When it comes to sports, Ochs was four-time letterwinner in soccer and would have earned her fourth letter in track and field this spring had the season not been canceled because of COVID-19. She also collected three letters in cross country and played tennis from her sophomore year on but had yet to letter in that sport.
“My favorite part of sports is watching myself reach my goals,” said the Lady Cardinal. “I’m not a star athlete, but I set realistic goals for myself weekly, and I feel accomplished when the work I put in shows.
“Whether it’s a team sport like soccer, or an individual sport like track, the harder you practice, train, and push yourself, the more rewarding the outcome is.”
Ochs competed at the District 9 Class A Cross Country Championships each of her final three seasons, posting a career-best 53rd place finish as a junior in a heavy downpour at the Francis S. Grandinetti Elementary School Course in Ridgway. She said her performance that day was her greatest sports moment.
“My junior year the weather for cross country districts was awful,” said Ochs. “It had been raining for weeks, the entire course was mud, and there was snow and freezing rain the whole time we were running.
“I had been training really hard leading up to districts, and when many people experienced worse times due to the weather, I pushed through. I got my personal record of my entire cross country career and beat many people who usually outran me.”
The Lady Cardinal was 65th as a sophomore at districts and 73rd this past fall as a senior.
Although she never qualified for districts in track and field, Ochs said it was her favorite sport.
“Track is my favorite sport because it has a wide diversity of skills I could learn,” she said. “I can see the work I put in paying off. There’s an amazing community of people in track, and it allows me limitless options.
“Track allows me the freedom to work on my own, but with a whole team and Coach (Tom) Shade supporting me.”
Ochs point to Shade as her role model.
“He’s the one who got me into running, and he’s extremely inspiring,” said Ochs. “When I grow up, I want to be as kind, caring and as committed to the community as Coach Shade. Coach Shade has such an influential positive impact on the team, and he always brightens a bad day.”
Unfortunately for the Lady Cardinal, she had her final senior track season — the last of her athletic career — canceled because of the coronavirus.
However, she is trying to make the most of the situation.
“COVID-19 is a tragedy, but I’m focused on staying grateful, busy and positive,” she said. “I am so grateful for the people on the front lines of the pandemic such as the medical workers, law enforcement, grocery workers, and all other essential workers.
“For me personally, missing the end of my senior year is unfortunate, but I am trying to stay productive. I have taken up cooking and baking for my family, and I am learning to sew.”
The daughter of Craig and Marnie Ochs, the Lady Cardinal has a younger sister Megan, who is a sophomore that participates in soccer, tennis and track.
After graduation, Ochs will attend Saint Francis University for a bachelor’s degree in chemistry. She has no plans to play sports in college.